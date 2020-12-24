Stash & Co. Supports Local Communities During the Holidays

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - With an uncertain holiday season for many, it is more important than ever to ensure that those in need receive adequate support. Stash & Co, a recreational cannabis company headquartered in Ottawa, has donated all proceeds from their stores December 12th and 13th fundraising weekend, for a total donation of $10,000, to the Ottawa Food Bank.

"We were so happy to begin a relationship with Stash & Co this past September and honoured that one of their first actions as a cannabis retailer was to give back to the community through the Ottawa Food Bank," said Rachael Wilson, Interim CEO, Ottawa Food Bank. "Through their volunteering initiatives, in-store food drive, and by donating their proceeds from December 12th and 13th, they are truly helping us provide what is needed most. Donations of goods help us to provide a variety of food, while monetary donations help us buy fresh and nutritious options like milk and produce. We are very grateful for this generosity."

Stash & Co. has a unique mandate some may not expect from a cannabis company: to help destigmatize cannabis and the people who use it, while giving back to the community in a more tangible way. They donated $10,000 to the Cornerstone Women's Shelter during the first wave and lockdown of the Covid-19 pandemic. Another, equivalent donation was made this summer to the families of the fallen soldiers of the Canadian Armed Forces.

In an industry that has a fraught history with marginalized populations, Stash & Co. believes it has a social responsibility to the communities in which they operate. CEO and founder Karan S. Holla stressed the brands commitment to the community and said "even during such trying times, it is important for us to be able to give back. We hope to make an even bigger impact in the future, in several communities with our expansion, to Toronto, Oshawa, London, Collingwood, Port Hope, Stittsville, Rockland, Richmond and more."

Stash & Co.'s food drive will continue for the month of December, so if you have not stopped by the Merivale Road or Bank Street locations with your non-perishable food items, there is still time! They will continue their partnership with the Ottawa Food Bank into the new year, as Stash & Co. has committed to volunteering biweekly beginning in January.

SOURCE Stash & Co.

For further information: Richa Vajpeyi, [email protected]