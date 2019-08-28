Starting today, hundreds of eligible energy-efficient products are offered at 25% off (up to $500) in Lowe's, corporate RONA and Reno-Depot stores across Ontario

"At Lowe's Canada, we understand that we have a role to play in improving the environmental performance of the construction and home improvement industry in Canada. This is why offering our customers a range of products with a smaller environmental footprint is one of the three pillars of our corporate responsibility approach," said Carol Crystal during the press conference. "About a year and a half ago, we rolled out our ECO products program in all of our RONA corporate and participating affiliated dealer stores, our Lowe’s stores and our Reno-Depot stores across the country. Today, we are extremely proud to be part of this new Energy Savings Rebate program, to give our customers in Ontario the opportunity to obtain significant savings on hundreds of eligible energy-efficient products across our network."

Eligible products offered in Lowe's, corporate RONA and Reno-Depot stores in Ontario include induction stove tops, CEE Tier 3 certified refrigerators and refrigerator freezer, and a selection of ENERGY STAR certified washers, dryers, dishwashers, tankless condensing water heaters, air purifiers, smart thermostats, and air conditioners. To facilitate Ontario customers' shopping experience, these products will be clearly identified, and store associates will have all the information needed to properly inform customers about this new program. The program is for a limited time only.

"Our willingness to offer Ontario consumers the best value on the market doesn't stop there. Lowe's, corporate RONA, and Reno-Depot stores across the province also offer five times the AIR MILES reward miles with the purchase of any eligible product. And of course, our delivery and installation services, as well as our flexible financing solutions, will continue to be available for these products," added Mrs. Crystal.

For more information about the Energy Savings Rebate program, read the Environment and Climate Change Canada news release. To find a store near you in Ontario:

About Lowe's Canada

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving more than 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2018 sales of $71.3 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary, RONA inc., operates or services more than 600 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners. These include Lowe's, RONA, Réno-Dépôt, Ace and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, the companies have more than 28,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA and Ace banners. For more information, visit lowescanada.ca.

SOURCE Lowe's Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Lowe's Canada, 514-599-5900, ext. 5271, 1-866-566-3342, media@lowescanada.ca

Related Links

www.lowes.ca

