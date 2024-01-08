Start your 2024 Wellness Journey with an Award-Winning Dandelion Coffee Alternative

Canadian Start Up Brand Nummy Creations Inc. makes the Top 10 in Grocery at Canada's largest grocery show

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Nummy Creations Inc., a fast-growing Canadian start-up food company recently won the award for best health and wellness product in the Top Ten Grocery Awards for their caffeine-free herbal coffee alternative made with dandelion root.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers (CFIG) announced the Top Ten Grocery Awards at the Grocery Innovations Canada (GIC) Exhibition and Conference, selected by industry judges last fall.

"Providing our customers a nutritious, tasty, caffeine-free coffee experience is our mission at Nummy Creations." Post this Top 10 Grocery Award, Best Health & Wellness Product (CNW Group/Nummy Creations Inc.)

See a list of the top 10 winners here.

Available at more than 20 health food retailers across Ontario, on their website, and through Amazon in Canada and the US, Nummy Creations is the perfect addition to your wellness routine this winter. Each cup delivers a delicious caffeine-free coffee experience, made with premium ingredients - including dandelion root:

No sugar or sweetener

No artificial flavours

Zero caffeine

Non-GMO

Vegan

Acid-free

"There are thousands of people out there just like us who love coffee but can't drink it for various reasons," explains Corey Seale, CEO of Nummy Creations. "We aim to fulfill the coffee experience with a full-bodied smell, taste, and feel, without the negative effects of caffeine. The best part of our product is you can use it to make all your favourite drinks including espressos, lattes, and blended ice coffees. Whatever you're craving, we have you covered."

With four delicious flavours to choose from including Original, Vanilla, Caramel and Pumpkin Spice, the creations are endless!

Nummy Creations launched in 2022 to fulfil the personal needs of husband-and-wife duo Corey Seale and Akiko Hyodo after quitting their beloved coffee due to adverse reactions to caffeine. They embarked on a journey to find the perfect alternative and were repeatedly disappointed because nothing satiated the way a freshly brewed cup of coffee did. They were determined to create their own nutritious and crave-worthy alternative with the robust taste they loved so much.

Learn more about their products here

Find More Assets Here

For more information , winter recipes using Nummy Creations, or to book an interview, please contact:

Corey Seale, CEO

[email protected]

647-444-3587

Akiko Hyodo, VP

[email protected]

416-357-7357

SOURCE Nummy Creations Inc.