Start.ca to Offer Improved Internet Prices and Speeds Following CRTC Decision

CRTC decision enables London Internet Service Provider Start.ca to offer faster, more affordable internet service in Ontario

LONDON, ON, Sept. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Start.ca is pleased to announce that it will be offering more competitive internet service plans to customers across Ontario. Improved cable, DSL, and fibre internet plans will be available from Start.ca as of October 1st, 2019.

Existing Start.ca customers, whose plans are improving, will see their rates go down and/or their speeds increase. These changes will happen automatically, with no action required from customers. While the initial changes affect higher speed plans, Start.ca anticipates further improvements will benefit every single customer.

Start.ca's decision to offer lower prices and faster speeds comes on the heels of last month's decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to lower the rates that smaller internet providers pay to access infrastructure owned by major telecom companies.

The decision was made to benefit consumers by encouraging competition and promoting innovation within the telecommunications industry. As a result of this decision, customers across Canada should expect fairer internet prices and more dynamic broadband services.

About Start.ca:

Based in London, Ontario, Start.ca has been providing internet service throughout Ontario for almost 25 years. Start.ca offers fibre, cable, and DSL internet, as well as TV and home phone services. Additionally, Start.ca offers a full suite of business internet and data centre services.

For further information: Media Contact: Peter Rocca, CEO, Office: 519-963-1841, Email: rocca@start.ca

