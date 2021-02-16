Starling Minds launches new platform with Digital Technology Supercluster to deliver personalized mental health support for frontline workers

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Starling Minds launches two new programs with Digital Technology Supercluster to deliver a suite of readily accessible and personalized digital therapy programs to healthcare, educational organizations, and their workers.

Led by Starling Minds, one of Canada's leading online cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) platforms, the two programs deliver early-intervention and return-to-work support in an engaging therapeutic experience that is readily accessible, scalable, cost-effective, and confidential. The platform is immediately available to help healthcare and education workers combat personal and workplace stressors unique to their profession, whether on-work or off-work with enhancements rolled out frequently.

"We are proud to deliver a digital therapy platform that helps to safeguard the mental health of healthcare and education workers, who are the foundation of our healthcare system and society," says Peter Oxley, Chief Executive Officer at Starling Minds. "Thank you to Navdeep Bains, Ministry of Innovation, Science and Industry, and the Digital Technology Supercluster for their continued support in our mental health platform."

"Starling Minds has developed a remarkable platform that is essential in removing critical barriers preventing healthcare and education workers from getting the mental health support they need," said Sue Paish, CEO of the Digital Technology Supercluster. "We are confident the platform will address the complex mental health problems COVID-19 has created for healthcare and educational organizations, its leaders, and workers."

Starling's digital therapy platform includes two solutions:

Starling Minds Mental Fitness: An early-intervention Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) program that personalizes digital therapy to address stress, anxiety, and depression of healthcare and education workers.

Starling Minds Return-to-Health: A return-to-work CBT program that supports the rehabilitation and provides workers with the skills and confidence to integrate back into work.

Dave Keen, Executive Director, Workplace Health at Fraser Health, Canada's largest regional health authority shares, "We are proud to provide Starling's new digital therapy platform to our valued healthcare workers and medical staff. As our health communities continue to fight the spread of COVID-19, it's very important to Fraser Health that a solution like Starling is available to our teams."

Starling Minds' platform is now available to Canada's healthcare and educational organizations to support workers' mental health. Learnings from the COVID-19 pandemic will be applied to help prepare for future disasters and pandemics in a cost-effective and scalable manner across key sectors of the workforce.

To learn more about Starling's Digital Supercluster Project, go to https://www.digitalsupercluster.ca/supercluster-using-digital-technologies-to-create-a-safe-return-to-work-environment-and-supports-for-mental-health-wellness/ .

ABOUT STARLING MINDS

Starling Minds™ is a digital mental health platform that reduces absence and disability costs by delivering immediate, unlimited, and personalized digital Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT). Developed by leading psychologists, Starling's digital therapy is powered by an expert system that emulates the processes and practices of human-guided therapy to remove the greatest barriers preventing employees from accessing affordable and effective mental health care—cost, access, and stigma.

ABOUT DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY SUPERCLUSTER

The Digital Technology Supercluster solves some of industry's and society's biggest problems through Canadian-made technologies. We bring together private and public sector organizations of all sizes to address challenges facing Canada's economic sectors including healthcare, natural resources, manufacturing and transportation. Through this 'collaborative innovation' the Supercluster helps to drive solutions better than any single organization could on its own. The Digital Technology Supercluster is led by industry leaders such as D-Wave , Finger Food Advanced Technology Group , LifeLabs , LlamaZOO , Lululemon , MDA , Microsoft , Mosaic Forest Management , Sanctuary AI , Teck Resources Limited , TELUS , Terramera , and 1Qbit . Together, we work to position Canada as a global hub for digital innovation. A full list of Members can be found here .

ABOUT THE COVID-19 PROGRAM

The COVID-19 Program aims to improve the health and safety of Canadians and support Canada's ability to address issues created by the COVID-19 outbreak. In addition, the program will build expertise and capacity to anticipate and address issues that may arise in future health crises, from healthcare to a return to work and community. More information can be found here .

