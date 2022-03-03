Starline Group Inc. Completes Acquisition of Mobile Generators Ltd.

Starline, which was established in 2019 with the acquisition of Starline Production Rentals Inc., has a strategic vision to build a world class production rental business. "We are thrilled to be gaining Mobile Generators' 38 years of experience providing power solutions to the Ontario film production market, and to be able to leverage the extensive knowledge of their team" said Scott Turner, President of Starline.

The world's production market is heavily investing in The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) making it the fourth largest film production location in the world. The GTA's production volume grew 10 per cent year-over-year for each of the three years prior to COVID-19. Looking forward, growth is poised to intensify, as studio space is projected to grow 63% by 2025 as a result of the demand from streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Paramount, Disney+ and others. Starline is an essential supplier to the industry and the acquisition of Mobile Generators enables it to continue to streamline and meet the industry's expanding needs.

The Mobile Generator acquisition delivers tremendous industry experience and relationships through its managing partner, Paul Spaven who has successfully operated Mobile Generators for the past 14 years. Paul will join Starline as its General Manager - Mobile Generators and lead the new mobile generator division of Starline.

Scott Turner added, "This is an exciting acquisition for Starline and allows us to make it easier for our clients to find more of the equipment they need in one spot."

Starline will continue to invest in this new mobile power division and looks forward to introducing new green and renewable power solutions to film production sets across Canada. Starline will also continue to look for and pursue additional specialized film production rental business acquisitions which will help us reach our strategic goal of being Canada's leading film production rental business.

About Starline Group Inc.

Starline Group Inc. founded in 2019 with the acquisition of Starline Production Rentals Inc. (www.starlinetrailers.com), has grown steadily with the subsequent acquisitions of: Screenlinx Limited in June 2019, Harrington Rentals in September 2020, United Star Suites in October 2020, It's a Wrap Rentals in February 2021 and now Mobile Generators in Feb 2022. Starline Production Rentals has been the premier provider of transportation rental equipment to the film and TV production industries in Ontario and Manitoba for the past 23 years. The current Starline fleet includes star trailers, RVs, hair & make up, wardrobe, camera, props, grip and electric, bathrooms and generators.

