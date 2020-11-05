Starline Group Inc. Becomes Canada's Largest Transportation Equipment Rental Company Serving the Film and TV Production Industry

Starline, which was established in 2019 with the acquisition of Starline Production Rentals Inc., has a strategic vision to build a world class production rental business. "We are thrilled to be gaining not only USS's premium rental products, but the strength and experience of their entire team to service the industry with the highest quality products," said Scott Turner, President of Starline.

The world's production market is heavily investing in The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) making it the 4th largest film production location in the world. The demand for content from the streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Crave, Disney+ and Apple TV+ has resulted in several million new square feet of studio space being recently opened in the GTA. Starline is an essential supplier to the industry and the acquisition of USS enables it to meet the industry's expanding needs.

The USS acquisition delivers tremendous industry experience and relationships through its founding partners, Tony Bifano and Al Paldino, who have successfully operated USS for the past 11 years. "Tony and I saw a bright future for USS by joining the Starline team," said Al. "We are excited to explore new and innovative opportunities to serve the industry in ways we never would have been able to do prior to this acquisition," said Tony.

Scott added, "These are exciting times for Starline. We look forward to continue growing our current base in Ontario and Manitoba, while looking at further expansion opportunities in new geographies and verticals across Canada."

The acquisition formally closed on October 30, 2020. Scott Turner will continue on as Starline President with USS co-founders Tony Bifano becoming Head of Operations and Al Paldino, Head of Sales.

Starline would also like to welcome Celina Capital as its new equity partner.

INFOR Financial Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor to Starline and Torkin Manes LLP served as Starline's legal advisor. Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP served as legal advisor to USS.

About Starline Group Inc.

Starline Group Inc. founded in 2019 with the acquisition of Starline Production Rentals Inc. (www.starlinetrailers.com), has grown steadily with the subsequent acquisitions of Screenlinx Limited in June 2019, Harrington Rentals in September 2020 and now USS in October 2020. Starline Production Rentals has been the premier provider of transportation rental equipment to the film and TV production industries in Ontario and Manitoba for the past 21 years. The current Starline fleet includes star trailers, RVs, hair & make up, wardrobe, camera, props, grip and electric, bathrooms and generators.

SOURCE Starline Production Rentals Inc.

For further information: Scott Turner, President - Starline Group Inc., 416 452 1498, [email protected], www.starlinetrailers.com