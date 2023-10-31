STARLIGHT WESTERN CANADA MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 2) FUND ACQUIRES MULTI-FAMILY PROPERTY IN LANGFORD, BC AT BELOW REPLACMENT COST AND COMPLETES FULL DEPLOYMENT OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Starlight Western Canada Multi-Family (No. 2) Fund (the "Fund") announced today that it has agreed to acquire a multi-family property located at 728 Meaford Avenue in Langford, British Columbia (the "Property") for a purchase price of approximately $43.5 million. The Property is a six-storey mid-rise building that was completed in 2018 and consists of 106 residential suites.

The purchase price for the Property will be satisfied by: (i) assuming the vendor's CMHC insured mortgage in the amount of approximately $20.1 million, bearing an interest rate of 2.43%, maturing on November 1, 2029; (ii) incurring new second mortgage financing in the amount of CDN$8.4 million from a nationally recognized lender, bearing an interest rate of banker's acceptance plus 2.25% for a one-year term; and (ii) $15.9 million cash on hand.

"We are pleased to add the final high-quality multi-family community to the Fund at below replacement cost and to complete the deployment of the proceeds from the Fund's initial public offering," said Daniel Drimmer, President and CEO of the Fund. "With the addition of 728 Meaford Avenue, the Fund will own nine properties in the municipalities of Langford, Vernon, Naimo and Langley, allowing for operational efficiencies across the Fund's portfolio".

Closing is expected to be on or about November 14, 2023.

ABOUT STARLIGHT WESTERN CANADA MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 2) FUND

The Fund is a trust formed under the laws of Ontario for the primary purpose of indirectly acquiring, owning and operating a portfolio of income producing multi-family rental properties located in British Columbia. The Fund has interests in and operates a portfolio comprising interests in 838 income producing multi-family suites located in British Columbia.

