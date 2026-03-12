Starlight Investments Helps Address B.C. Housing Shortage with Completion of First Two Residences at The District, a New Rental Community in Langford

LANGFORD, BC, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Starlight Investments ("Starlight"), one of Canada's leading developers and operators of purpose-built rental housing, is pleased to announce the completion and opening of the first two residences at The District, a new master-planned rental community in Langford, British Columbia.

The Gallery and The Exchange – the first two completed residences – introduce 256 new rental homes to the Langford community. Once fully completed later this year, The District will deliver 597 thoughtfully designed suites across four distinct residential buildings, meaningfully expanding access to professionally managed rental housing in one of the region's fastest-growing communities, as the province continues to address ongoing rental supply challenges.

Designed as a complete neighbourhood, The District brings together multiple residential buildings, shared amenities, green space, and future commercial uses within a walkable, transit-connected setting –- transforming the area into a vibrant new destination designed to support daily life, connection, and long-term livability in Langford.

Delivering Rental Housing Supply Where Communities Need It Most

"Delivering the initial residences at The District reflects our ongoing commitment to meaningfully increasing new housing supply in growing communities across British Columbia," said David Woo, Vice President of Development for Western Canada, Starlight Investments. "As demand for attainable, long-term rental homes continues to grow, we are proud to be introducing thoughtfully designed suites and community-focused amenities in the heart of Langford."

The District forms part of Starlight's broader investment in purpose-built rental housing across the British Columbia housing market, where the company continues to advance multiple communities currently under development. Starlight remains focused on delivering high-quality, resilient housing that supports long-term livability and community well-being.

A Place Designed for Diverse Lifestyles

The District offers a diverse mix of suites including studio, one-, and two-bedroom layouts -- each featuring private balconies or patios, in-suite laundry, air conditioning, energy-efficient appliances, and contemporary finishes. Smart home features, including smart thermostats and keyless entry, further support comfort and convenience for residents.

Each residential building within The District has its own distinct identity -- The Gallery, The Exchange, The Foundry, and The Hub -- reflecting familiar building types commonly found in established urban neighbourhoods. Together, they reinforce the idea of a self-contained, diverse district, offering choice and flexibility for residents at various life stages and with different lifestyles.

When fully complete, The District will offer a comprehensive collection of resident amenities designed to support everyday living. These will include fitness and wellness spaces, co‑working areas, indoor and outdoor social lounges, and elevated rooftop terraces offering breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape. Amenities have been thoughtfully planned to foster connection while accommodating a range of routines and preferences.

Connected to Nature, Transit, and Daily Conveniences

Situated steps from scenic walking trails and in close proximity to Florence Lake, The District supports an active, outdoor-oriented lifestyle while remaining closely connected to urban conveniences. Residents benefit from proximity to shops and services throughout Langford and the Westshore, including Belmont Market and Westshore Town Centre, Victoria International Airport, Swartz Bay ferry terminal as well as convenient access to downtown Victoria, which is only 20 minutes away.

Building Sustainable, Inclusive Rental Communities to Address the Housing Crisis

The District is one of several developments Starlight is advancing to help increase the availability of purpose-built rental housing in Canada. Through long-term investment and collaboration with the provincial government and local stakeholders, the company remains focused on creating welcoming, well-connected communities -- building more housing that supports long-term quality of life in British Columbia and across Canada.

"Over the past year, Starlight has announced the completion of over 500 new rental homes across Vancouver Island, with a development pipeline positioned to deliver thousands of purpose-built rental suites across Canada in the decade ahead," added Woo.

About Starlight Investments

Starlight Investments is a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm. A privately held owner, developer and asset manager of over 70,000 multi-residential suites and over 7 million square feet of commercial property space with CAD $30 billion AUM, Starlight offers a range of investment vehicles across various real estate strategies. Starlight's guiding mission is to balance its tenure with visionary curiosity to create positive impact for investors and communities alike. At Starlight, we invest with impact.

