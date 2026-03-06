Mayor and City Leaders Mark Official Opening of 278-Home Lighthaus at Liverpool Waters

Milestone event celebrates Lighthaus' transition from construction completion to fully operational waterfront community within the £5 billion Liverpool Waters regeneration

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Starlight Investments has announced the official grand opening of Lighthaus, a brand-new 31-storey build-to‑rent (BTR) community delivering 278‑homes in one of Liverpool's most desirable waterfront locations. The formal ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, local leaders and project partners, marks the building's transition from construction completion to a fully operational residential community.

With residents now moving in and amenity spaces activated, Lighthaus represents a visible new chapter in the ongoing regeneration of Liverpool's docklands and the continued evolution of the Liverpool Waters masterplan -- one of the UK's most ambitious regeneration projects led by Peel Waters.

Located within Princes Dock, Lighthaus forms part of Liverpool Waters, the £5 billion multi-decade regeneration initiative that is transforming more than 60 hectares of historic docklands into a vibrant mixed-use waterfront district. The opening underscores the momentum of this landmark regeneration programme and reinforces Liverpool's position as one of the North's leading growth cities. The grand opening formally recognizes Lighthaus as an active part of the city's housing landscape -- delivering professionally managed rental homes that support workforce growth, urban living, and long-term economic resilience.

Lighthaus offers a sophisticated collection of studio, one-, two‑, and three-bedroom suites, each designed to offer a bright, comfortable, and contemporary urban living experience. Homes blend refined, modern design with a warm, welcoming atmosphere -- capturing the development's "illuminated living" ethos, where thoughtfully created spaces meet the calm of the waterfront. Residents enjoy access to a curated range of amenities, including a sky bar and lounge, private dining areas, a fitness centre, co‑working spaces, a rooftop terrace, a resident lounge, a coffee bar, and 24‑hour concierge service. Construction of Lighthaus was completed in late 2025.

Housing delivery remains a core regional priority, with the Liverpool City Region targeting a pipeline of more than 64,000 new homes to support future population growth and community wellbeing. The completion and official opening of Lighthaus contributes directly to this objective, providing high-quality rental accommodation in a district central to Liverpool's long-term economic strategy.

At a time when viability pressures continue to constrain housing delivery across the UK, the successful delivery and activation of Lighthaus demonstrates the role of well-capitalized, long-term investors in sustaining regeneration momentum and accelerating rental supply in key regional markets.

Delivered in partnership with X1 Developments and Vermont Construction, Lighthaus reflects the strength of collaboration between experienced development partners and long-term institutional capital.

Daniel Drimmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Starlight Investments, said: "Lighthaus represents the kind of high-quality, professionally managed rental housing we are committed to delivering across the UK. This milestone is particularly meaningful as Lighthaus moves from a completed development to a vibrant new home for our residents. We are proud to partner with Liverpool's civic leaders and Peel Waters to support the continued transformation of the city's iconic waterfront."

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: "This represents exactly the kind of ambitious development we want to see more of across the Liverpool City Region. What was once an area crying out for meaningful investment is now rapidly becoming one of the most exciting regeneration stories in the country -- accelerated by the development of Everton's new stadium at Bramley Moore. Crucially, it sits within our new Mayoral Development Zone, where we are using the powers devolution affords us to unlock sites, accelerate delivery, and attract the kind of investment that makes projects like this possible. As our region prepares to head to MIPIM next week, this is the type of place-based regeneration story we'll be talking to potential investors about -- ones that don't just erect cranes in the sky, but build communities on the ground."

James Whittaker, Managing Director, Peel Waters, said: "Lighthaus Liverpool Waters represents far more than a new building on our waterfront, it stands as a symbol of what can be achieved through strong, collaborative partnership. Working with X1 Developments, Vermont Construction and an international investor of Starlight's calibre to deliver our shared vision for Liverpool Waters is a real achievement, and their long-term commitment to quality shines through in every aspect of this development. Lighthaus has added another striking landmark to Liverpool's iconic skyline, setting a new benchmark for design and waterfront living.

We are particularly proud that Starlight chose to work with Vermont, a Liverpool-based contractor. Their involvement has not only delivered a building of exceptional quality but also created hundreds of local jobs and opened up meaningful opportunities for young people through apprenticeships and their partnership with The City of Liverpool College's construction campus that is also based here at Liverpool Waters.

The official opening of Lighthaus at Liverpool Waters is another key milestone in the continued transformation of our historic docklands, and a powerful demonstration of what long-term investment and shared ambition can deliver for the city."

Lighthaus forms part of Starlight's expanding UK residential portfolio and reflects the company's strategy of delivering leading BTR communities that contribute to urban regeneration and address the increasing demand for high-quality rental housing. Across the UK, Starlight has established a portfolio of 4,000 rental suites and over £1.1 billion in assets under management, with continued expansion underway in key regional markets.

