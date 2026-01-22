Starlight Investments Announces Topping Out of Major Build-to-Rent Development in Greater Manchester

Topping out of Spectra marks key milestone toward the completion of 393 high-quality rental homes in Salford, UK

SALFORD, United Kingdom, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Starlight Investments has announced a major construction milestone with the topping out of Spectra, a 34-storey flagship build-to-rent (BTR) development in Salford, Greater Manchester. The topping out ceremony, held with project partners and team members, marked the completion of the building's highest structural point and the transition into the final phases of construction, as work continues toward delivering 393 contemporary rental homes to the region.

Starlight Investments announces the topping out of Spectra, a 34-storey flagship build-to-rent (BTR) development in Salford, Greater Manchester. (CNW Group/Starlight Investments)

Upon completion, Spectra will feature a diverse mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as townhouses, designed to offer flexibility for a range of lifestyles. Future residents will benefit from a curated collection of premium amenities, including a resident lounge, landscaped green spaces, a fitness studio, co-working areas, a private dining room, and a media and games room. Situated by Broadway and South Langworthy Road near MediaCity, the development provides excellent connectivity to the wider Manchester area while fostering a vibrant, community-focused living experience.

The name "Spectra" symbolizes the diversity and energy of the media and creative industries the area is known for. It aligns with the building's bright rose-gold facade and is a nod to the dynamic activities of MediaCity. The project is being built by X1, a leading UK property developer.

"Celebrating the topping out of Spectra is a proud moment for our UK residential team," said Jonnie Milich, Head of UK Residential, Starlight Investments. "This development represents our continued investment in Greater Manchester's growing rental market and commitment to creating a best-in-class residential community for future residents. We thank our partners and teams for their dedication in bringing this vision to life."

"We are excited to celebrate this considerable milestone for the Spectra project," said Nick Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer, X1. "Working alongside Starlight Investments, we are incredibly proud to be delivering a well-designed, amenity-rich build-to-rent community that will contribute positively to the region's housing landscape and long-term growth."

Spectra is one of several projects under construction within Starlight's UK portfolio. This milestone further reflects Starlight's growing presence in the UK's build-to-rent sector and its commitment to delivering modern, professionally managed rental communities across key urban centres where housing is needed most. It also marks the company's second topping out ceremony in Greater Manchester within the month, underscoring the strong momentum behind Starlight's expansion in the region. Across the UK, Starlight has established a portfolio of 4,000 rental suites and over £1.1 billion in assets under management, with continued expansion underway in key markets.

About Starlight Investments

Starlight Investments is a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. A privately held owner, developer and asset manager of over 70,000 multi-residential suites and over 7 million square feet of commercial property space with CAD $30 billion AUM, Starlight offers a range of investment vehicles across various real estate strategies. Starlight's guiding mission is to balance its tenure with visionary curiosity to create positive impact for investors and communities alike. At Starlight, we invest with impact.

Learn more at www.starlightinvest.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Starlight Investments

Contacts: Jonnie Milich, Head, UK Residential, +44 -7930-373-945, [email protected]; Talia Schwebel, VP, Marketing and Communications, [email protected]