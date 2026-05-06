TORONTO, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Starlight Investments ("Starlight") is proud to support the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation ("PMCF") Journey as presenting sponsor, continuing its longstanding partnership with the organization.

The PMCF Journey is a family‑friendly walk and run that brings together thousands of participants each year to raise vital funds in pursuit of PMCF's mission to create a world free from the fear of cancer.

Starlight Investments Continues Its Support of the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Journey as Presenting Sponsor (CNW Group/Starlight Investments)

Starlight has supported the PMCF Journey for more than thirteen years through a combination of corporate sponsorship, fundraising initiatives, and participation. Through collective fundraising efforts tied to the Journey, Starlight and its employees have contributed more than $320,000 in donations, in addition to the company's ongoing sponsorship support, helping to advance research and care at one of the world's leading cancer research and treatment centres.

"The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Journey is a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when organizations and communities come together to drive meaningful impact," said Lauren Kenney, Chief People Officer, Starlight Investments. "We are proud to support the vital research and care taking place at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, and to stand alongside PMCF in its work to improve outcomes for patients and families affected by cancer."

Kenney continues to serve as an Honorary Chair of the PMCF Journey.

Funds raised through the Journey directly support Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, advancing breakthroughs in early detection, innovative treatments, and comprehensive support that benefit patients in Canada and around the world.

"Journey brings walkers and runners of all ages together to Carry The Fire for patients and their loved ones, and we are proud to move forward together with the ongoing support of Starlight Investments," said Steve Merker, Vice-President, Corporate and Community Partnerships, The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. "Their enduring commitment helps keep that fire burning and ignites hope for patients when they need it most."

Starlight employees are actively collaborating to raise funds in the lead-up to the event and will participate in the PMCF Journey on June 21, 2026. The company is also matching donations made to The PMCF on designated dates throughout the campaign.

To learn more about The PMCF Journey, register for the event or donate, visit: https://pmcfjourney.ca/

About Starlight Investments

Starlight Investments is a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. A privately held owner, developer and asset manager of over 70,000 multi-residential suites and over seven million square feet of commercial property space with CAD $30 billion AUM, Starlight offers a range of investment vehicles across various real estate strategies. Starlight's guiding mission is to balance its tenure with visionary curiosity to create positive impact for investors and communities alike. At Starlight, we invest with impact.

Learn more at www.starlightinvest.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada's largest cancer charity. We're dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's leading cancer research and treatment centres, known for its breakthrough discoveries that transform patient outcomes. Together, our work benefits cancer patients everywhere in our mission to create a world free from the fear of cancer. Through philanthropy, fundraising events, and our world-leading lottery program, we're changing how the world understands, prevents, diagnoses, and treats cancer, benefitting patients at The Princess Margaret, throughout Canada, and around the world.

SOURCE Starlight Investments

Talia Schwebel, VP, Marketing and Communications, [email protected]