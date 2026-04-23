Starlight Investments Renews Multi-Year Partnership with Habitat for Humanity Canada

TORONTO, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Starlight Investments is proud to announce the renewal of its multi-year partnership with Habitat for Humanity Canada, a leading national housing organization working alongside families across the country access safe and affordable housing. The partnership will continue to support Habitat Canada's home builds and programs nationwide, while also advancing Indigenous-led housing initiatives.

Starlight Investments and Habitat for Humanity Canada renew multi-year partnership. (CNW Group/Starlight Investments)

"At Starlight, we are deeply committed to strengthening the communities where we operate," said Lauren Kenney, Chief People Officer, Starlight Investments. "We are proud to continue our partnership with Habitat for Humanity Canada and to support the important work they do across the country."

Through this collaboration, Starlight team members will continue joining volunteers on build sites and in Habitat ReStores, contributing their time and energy to support housing projects and community-based initiatives in the regions where they live and work.

As part of the renewed partnership, Starlight will also continue to support Habitat Canada's Indigenous Housing Partnership, which supports housing construction and repairs, skills training, homeownership education, and advocacy to help address Indigenous housing needs identified by communities.

As one of Canada's leading rental housing providers, Starlight Investments is committed to making a positive impact in the communities it serves. This partnership reflects Starlight's ongoing dedication to sustainability and inclusive housing solutions.

To learn more about Habitat for Humanity Canada and to support their mission, visit www.habitat.ca.

About Habitat for Humanity Canada

Founded in 1985, Habitat for Humanity Canada is a national charity that includes local Habitat organizations working in every province and the North. Through innovative home construction, repair, and financing, skills training and advocacy, we bring people together to build homes, communities and hope. Habitat for Humanity Canada is a member of Habitat for Humanity International, a leading global non-profit working in more than 60 countries. To learn more, visit habitat.ca and follow @HabitatCanada.

About Starlight Investments

Starlight Investments is a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. A privately held owner, developer and asset manager of over 70,000 multi-residential suites and over seven million square feet of commercial property space with CAD $30 billion AUM, Starlight offers a range of investment vehicles across various real estate strategies. Starlight's guiding mission is to balance its tenure with visionary curiosity to create positive impact for investors and communities alike. At Starlight, we invest with impact.

Learn more at www.starlightinvest.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Starlight Investments

Talia Schwebel, VP, Marketing and Communications, [email protected]