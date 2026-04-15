Starlight Investments and Author Jackie Burns Release Second Children's Book Celebrating the Power of Community

Millions of Canadian kids grow up in apartments -- A new children's book series reflects the communities they call home

New book marks the second title in the Floor Friends children's book series

TORONTO, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Starlight Investments ("Starlight"), Canada's leading developer and global operator of multi-family rental communities, is excited to announce the release of Priya's Pets, the second children's book created in partnership with author Jackie Burns. The first book in the series, Ivan's Garden of Hope, received the 2025 FRPO (Federation of Rental-Housing Providers of Ontario) Impact Award, recognizing outstanding social impact through innovation and community leadership.

Priya’s Pets, Starlight's second children’s book in the Floor Friends series created in partnership with author Jackie Burns. (CNW Group/Starlight Investments)

At a time when millions of Canadians live in rental housing, the book builds on the success of Ivan's Garden of Hope and continues Starlight's initiative to fill a gap in children's literature by reflecting the lived experiences of families in apartment communities. More than one-third of Canadian households live in multi-family dwellings, yet relatively few children's books reflect this experience. By centring stories in multi-family settings, the series helps normalize and celebrate a way of living that reflects the reality of many Canadian families today.

The "Floor Friends" series aims to inspire the next generation by telling inclusive and empowering stories that explore themes of community and belonging, while intentionally showcasing apartment living as a vibrant and enriching place to grow up. The series is part of Starlight's broader resident engagement program, designed to foster connection and wellbeing across its rental communities.

"I loved meeting with children within Starlight communities and hearing about their apartment adventures," said Burns. "These young residents inspired the series, which aims to reflect what it is like for so many children growing up in apartment communities throughout Canada."

Priya's Pets follows Priya, a young girl known throughout her apartment building for her unique ability to calm animals. From guinea pigs and ferrets to one very energetic schnauzer named Nick, Priya helps neighbours care for pets of all kinds. When the building's most respected resident -- known as the wisest old woman -- asks Priya to care for Nick on her 100th birthday, things go sideways when the dog goes missing. With help from her "Floor Friends," Priya embarks on a spirited adventure to find the beloved dog before her neighbour returns for the big birthday celebration, highlighting the friendships, shared spaces, collaboration, and sense of belonging that define apartment living for many Canadian families.

"We see every day how strong communities are built through shared spaces and neighbourly connections," said Talia Schwebel, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Starlight Investments. "This series brings those everyday moments to life in a way that resonates far beyond our buildings."

To celebrate the launch of Priya's Pets, Starlight is donating thousands of copies to families living in its rental communities across Canada. Books are being distributed through resident events, community programming, and welcome packages for new residents, helping ensure more children see their homes and experiences reflected in the stories they read.

About Starlight Investments

Starlight Investments is a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm. A privately held owner, developer and asset manager of over 70,000 multi-residential suites and over 7 million square feet of commercial property space with CAD $30 billion AUM, Starlight offers a range of investment vehicles across various real estate strategies. Starlight's guiding mission is to balance its tenure with visionary curiosity to create positive impact for investors and communities alike. At Starlight, we invest with impact. Learn more at www.starlightinvest.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Jackie Burns

Jackie Burns raises her two teenage sons in a Toronto condo. She has spent more than 20 years working in the Toronto media as a reporter, online writer/editor and TV producer. She is the author of "The Condo Kids" series, inspired by the adventures of her children and their friends in a high-rise community.

SOURCE Starlight Investments

Talia Schwebel, VP, Marketing and Communications, [email protected]