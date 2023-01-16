Starlight Investments Caps off 10-Year Anniversary with New Brand Identity and Company Vision

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Starlight Investments, one of Canada's leading developers, owners and asset managers of residential and commercial real estate, is pleased to announce that as it concludes its tenth anniversary, it has launched a new brand identity and digital presence. The new brand identity reflects its focus on creating multi-purpose, inclusive and complete communities. This enhanced positioning reinforces the company's vision to be a global leader in sustainable real estate investing through positive social and economic impact.

"Starlight Investments' new brand reflects and elevates our commitment to leadership in developing sustainable, vibrant communities," stated Glen Hirsh, Starlight's Chief Operating Officer. "Starlight is committed to investing with impact to build a better future for our communities, and as we turn the page on our first decade, we look forward to working together with our partners and stakeholders to continue to drive positive change."

Starlight's new strategic direction elevates the importance of both Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access (IDEA) practices and principles and reinforces Starlight's ongoing commitments. By highlighting these principles Starlight is further recognizing its role as an environmental steward and emphasizing the practice of good governance and the fostering of positive relationships with employees, partners and communities.

In 2022, Starlight Investments' Canadian Residential team was ranked first in the Residential Non-listed peer group by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) – a testament to the company's dedicated ESG efforts to date. The company also won the 2022 Environmental Excellence Award at the annual MAC Awards, hosted by the Federation Rental-Housing Providers of Ontario (FRPO). To complement the reinvigorated branding, Starlight has evolved its core values to include Impact, Inclusivity, Ingenuity, and Integrity, which guide the actions of employees and serve as a cultural cornerstone for the organization.

The new brand identity, including the new website, reflect Starlight's commitment to the communities it serves, supporting community initiatives, growth opportunities, volunteerism, and additional efforts to ensure its communities are vibrant and fulfilling places to live.

DIGITAL PRESENCE

Starlight's new website and digital branding have been designed to reinforce the company's evolution, creating a more user-friendly, engaging and accessible access point for various audiences. The new Starlight presence is educational, informative and approachable, providing relevant resources tailored to website visitors' unique needs.

"As we enter our second decade, this is an opportune time to update our brand positioning to ensure it reflects our growth to date and is aligned with ever-changing community, investor and employee interests," said Talia Schwebel, Starlight Director of Marketing. "The new logo emphasizes adaptability and is positioned to best show off all aspects of the Starlight brand, while the new brand colours are diverse yet interconnected."

Along with a new website, the rebranding initiative includes an evolved company logo, visual presence and updated signage. This cohesive branding is also being applied to Starlight's main office in Toronto and Western office in Victoria, British Columbia. To view our new website or learn more about Starlight Investments, visit starlightinvest.com.

ABOUT STARLIGHT INVESTMENTS

Starlight Investments is a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm. A privately held owner, developer and asset manager of over 73,000 multi-residential suites and over 8 million square feet of commercial property space, we offer a range of investment vehicles across various real estate strategies. Starlight's guiding mission is to balance our tenure with visionary curiosity to create positive impact for investors and communities alike. At Starlight, we invest with impact. Learn more at www.starlightinvest.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

