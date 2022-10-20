Starlight Investments Achieves Top Ranking in 2022 GRESB Real Estate Assessment

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Starlight Investments is proud to share its 2022 results from the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB"). Participating for the first time, Starlight fared exceptionally well, with Starlight Canadian multi-family ranking first in the Residential Non-listed peer group and Starlight Commercial ranking third in the Canada Office Corporate Non-listed peer group.

Participating in GRESB provides Starlight a credible benchmarking standard to monitor performance as we continue to embed Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) across everything we do – from the way we invest and operate, to the materials we procure, to how we engage with our communities. Representing over $8.6 trillion USD of assets under management, GRESB provides the opportunity to compare Starlight's ESG practices to our peers across the industry.

"I am proud of the foundation we have built to drive sustainable impact for our buildings and investors. Our GRESB results further reflect all the great work our teams have accomplished. Looking ahead, we know there is much more we can do to create complete and resilient communities and I am confident we are well on our way," – Glen Hirsh, Chief Operating Officer, Starlight Investments.

GRESB supports Starlight's ability to attract and deliver value to our stakeholders, providing a launchpad to weave our environmental and social impacts and how we govern our business into the narrative of our investor, partner, employee, and resident propositions.

"At Starlight we are taking a thoughtful approach to embedding ESG in everything that we do, including a focus on sustainable development and carbon emission reductions. GRESB enables us to collect standardized information from all our investments and effectively communicate our performance. These results are reflective of our collective efforts to prioritize ESG – truly something to celebrate,"– Marlee Kohn, Director, ESG, Starlight Investments.

About GRESB

GRESB is a mission-driven and industry-led organization providing standardized and validated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) data to financial markets. Established in 2009, GRESB has become the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world, used by more than 170 institutional and financial investors to inform decision-making. For more information, visit GRESB.com.

The GRESB ESG Benchmark grew this year to cover more than USD 8.6 trillion of assets under management, up from USD 6.4 trillion the year before. GRESB data is used by hundreds of capital providers and thousands of asset managers to benchmark investments across portfolios and to better understand the opportunities, risks and choices that need to be made as the industry transitions to a more sustainable future.

About Starlight Investments

Starlight Investments is a privately held Toronto-based, full service, multi-family and commercial real estate investment and asset management company driven by an experienced team of over 300 professionals. The company currently manages over $25.0 billion of direct real estate as well as real estate investment securities. Investment vehicles include institutional joint ventures, True North Commercial REIT, Starlight U.S. Multi-Family Funds, the Northview Fund and Starlight Capital Funds. Starlight Investment's portfolio consists of approximately 73,000 multi-residential units across Canada and the U.S. and over 8.0 million square feet of commercial properties. Please visit us at www.starlightinvest.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/starlight-investments-ltd-

