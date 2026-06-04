StarCharge Unveils Next-Generation Energy Solutions and Strategic ANZ Partnership at SNEC 2026

SHANGHAI, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- StarCharge, a global leader in EV charging and digital energy solutions, showcased its latest smart energy technologies and announced a strategic partnership with Australia's SolarJuice at SNEC 2026, reinforcing its commitment to accelerating the global energy transition.

At the exhibition, StarCharge presented an integrated energy ecosystem spanning solar, energy storage, EV charging, V2G, and energy trading applications, designed to support commercial, industrial, transportation, and utility-scale projects.

New Product Launches

Among the highlights was StarCharge's new Solid-State Transformer (SST), which enables medium-voltage direct connection and six-way power output, improving energy conversion efficiency for applications such as heavy-duty charging hubs, utility-scale storage systems, and AI data centers.

The company also unveiled its 720kW Arctic Immersion Liquid-Cooled Power Cabinet and StarOcean Fully Liquid-Cooled Charging Terminal, creating one of the industry's first commercially available fully liquid-cooled charging architectures. The system enhances thermal performance, extends equipment lifespan, and lowers long-term operating costs.

Another key launch was the 960kW Solar-Storage-Charging System, an all-in-one platform integrating PV generation, energy storage, charging, and power distribution. Built on a DC bus architecture, the system reduces energy losses and simplifies deployment for commercial and industrial energy projects.

StarCharge also introduced its 6.25MWh Energy Storage Container, featuring 587Ah high-capacity battery packs designed for AI data centers, grid support, and utility-scale energy storage applications.

Digital Energy Platform

The company further showcased its proprietary cloud-edge-device architecture, including the Taiyi Multi-Network Integration Platform and Taiyi Energy Trading Platform. Together, these solutions provide real-time energy management, predictive operations and maintenance, asset optimization, and electricity trading capabilities across distributed energy assets.

Strategic Partnership with SolarJuice

During the exhibition, StarCharge signed a strategic cooperation agreement with SolarJuice Pty Ltd, a leading renewable energy distributor in Australia.

The partnership will focus on renewable energy project development, virtual power plant (VPP) deployment, localized investment initiatives, and distribution of StarCharge's energy solutions across Australia and New Zealand. The collaboration is expected to accelerate the growth of integrated solar-storage-charging and VPP ecosystems throughout the ANZ market.

Supporting a Smarter Energy Future

As electrification and decarbonization continue to reshape global energy markets, StarCharge remains focused on delivering scalable technologies that combine charging infrastructure, energy storage, digital energy management, and power trading into a unified energy ecosystem.

About StarCharge

StarCharge is a global provider of EV charging infrastructure and digital energy solutions. Its portfolio spans EV charging, energy storage, microgrids, virtual power plants, energy management systems, and energy trading platforms, serving customers across residential, commercial, industrial, transportation, and utility sectors worldwide.

SOURCE StarCharge

Gu Ivy, [email protected], +86 17368366993