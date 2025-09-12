StarCharge V2G Products Made A Notable Appearance at IAA Mobility 2025

MUNICH, Sept. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- StarCharge, a global leader in EV charging infrastructure and smart energy solutions, made a notable appearance at IAA Mobility 2025, which is the global event for mobility, sustainability, and tech in Munich. Alongside a well-known automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

During this event, StarCharge's V2G Products attracted many visitors from Europe, this will also accelerate the expansion of its products on European markets.

StarCharge V2G Products

As global leading OEM strategy partner, StarCharge has been deeply engaged in V2G research and development since 2017, with a particular focus on breaking through technological barriers in bidirectional charging. StarCharge V2G products have now received grid connection certification in more than 20 major markets, spanning Europe, North America, Australia, Africa, and Asia. These markets include Germany, the UK, Italy, Spain, the United States, Mexico, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

With proven expertise in local compliance and technical adaptation, StarCharge delivers high-standard and reliable V2G solutions tailored to diverse regional requirements.

StarCharge will continue to innovate clean energy charging technologies, driving the large-scale global deployment of V2G. Looking forward to join forces with all partners to accelerate green energy transition and sustainable zero-carbon future.

StarCharge is set to present its latest V2G product at Booth A101, during All Energy Australia, 29-30 October 2025.

