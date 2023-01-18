STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ATTENDANCE AT 2023 PROSPECTORS & DEVELOPERS CONVENTION

SASKATOON, SK, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be attending the 2023 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") Convention on March 5-8, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Our technical team will be in attendance to discuss the Fort à la Corne Project ("FALC") and the diamonds that have been recovered from it, at Booth #2550.

In addition, on Monday, March 6, 2023, for one day only our technical team, along with our Diamond Pricing Consultant, will be exhibiting a stunning display of high-quality diamonds that have been recovered from FALC at our PDAC booth. These stones will range from rough uncut diamonds through polished stones to finished jewelry product. The Company has recovered more than 160,000 individual diamonds to date from the Project and this is a great opportunity to see some of these attractive Saskatchewan diamonds up close.

About Star Diamond Corporation

Star Diamond is a Canadian-based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of Star Diamond trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM". Star Diamond's most significant asset is its interest in the Fort à la Corne property in central Saskatchewan. These kimberlites are located in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development.

