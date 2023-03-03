STAR DIAMOND ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW DIRECTOR

SASKATOON, SK, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Star Diamond Corporation (TSX: DIAM) ("Star Diamond") is pleased to announce that Marilyn Spink has been appointed as an independent member of the Board of Directors (the "Board').

"On behalf of the Board I am pleased to welcome Marilyn to the team. Her experience in managing multi-disciplinary engineering design teams to deliver complex and high-valued mineral development projects throughout the world will be a definite asset to the Company," stated Ewan Mason, Chair of the Board.

Marilyn serves as a Non-Executive Director on several boards, often in a chairing capacity. In 2020, she was appointed to the board of Avalon Advanced Materials, a public Canadian mineral development company focused on materials needed for clean energy. Marilyn's appointment illustrates recognition in the minerals sector of her commitment to sustainable minerals development through responsible mineral extraction. In 2020, Marilyn was designated as a Certified Sustainability Practitioner.

Most recently, Marilyn completed two three-year term appointments as an Ontario Lieutenant Governor Appointee (LGA) to Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO) Council, the largest engineering regulator in Canada with over 90,000 members and was both appointed and elected as Vice-President. Ms. Spink is also a registered Engineer with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan (APEGS).

About Star Diamond Corporation

Star Diamond is a Canadian-based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of Star Diamond trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM". Star Diamond's most significant asset is its interest in the Fort à la Corne property in central Saskatchewan. These kimberlites are located in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development.

