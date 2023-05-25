Star Building Materials, a Qualico Company, announces a $53 million investment that will double its capacity, create jobs, and help the building industry for decades to come

CALGARY, AB, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Star Building Materials, a Qualico Company, announced a $53 million investment that will double its capacity, create jobs, and help the building industry for decades to come. Once operational, the expansion combined with the company's existing facilities will make Star Building Materials Calgary one of Canada's largest single-location building materials suppliers.

"We have recognized gaps in the construction material supply chain and this investment demonstrates the confidence Qualico has in the future of the Building Material industry, and our continued growth in the Alberta market," says Claudio Palumbo, Regional Vice President, Qualico Southern Alberta.

This expansion is anticipated to double the production of trusses, engineered wood products (EWP), prefabricated wall panels (PWP), and interior finishing production and add more than 140 new jobs. The expansion will also contribute to alleviating some of the stress the construction industry has felt due to ongoing labour and material shortages.

"We have come to the table to really solve some of the significant issues that have caused stress in our industry over the past few years," says Ken Crockett, Vice-President of Star Building Materials, Calgary. "This expansion will not only double the capacity of our existing operations but is an overall investment in our people, technology, automation, and the building industry."

Qualico Properties was instrumental in facilitating the 18-acre parcel of land immediately adjacent to the company's existing 12-acre facility in Balzac, AB.

"We were fortunate to have the opportunity to acquire this strategic parcel of land in Balzac where the supply of available land continues to tighten", says Brent MacKay, Vice-President National Development Qualico Properties. "Collaboration with the Jones Lang LaSalle, our real estate team, was critical to the completion of this transaction."

Work on the expansion will begin in the fall and should be fully operational in late 2024 or early 2025. The new expansion site will consist of three new buildings for production, adding to the existing two at the Balzac location. The company's current operations in its Alyth yard located just off Deerfoot Trail will be consolidated at the facility in Balzac.

Crockett affirms, "Our plan is to have zero disruptions in service to all our clients throughout this process. Customer Service is what has built our business and this expansion will only improve our customers' experience with Star Building Materials."

About Qualico

Established in 1951, Qualico is one of the largest fully integrated privately owned real estate companies in Western Canada with offices in Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatoon, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, and in Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. Operations include residential, commercial, and industrial construction, land development, property, and asset management, building supply, and manufacturing. Visit Qualico.com for more information.

About Star Building Materials

Star Building Materials in Calgary started as a small lumber yard in 1958 and has grown to be one of the largest building materials companies in western Canada, supplying lumber and building materials, engineered wood products (EWP), trusses, prefabricated wall panels (PWP), and interior finish products.

Star Building Materials is a leader in innovation, safety, and environmental standards, having a first-of-its-kind in Canada precision cut EWP saw and building materials distribution yard, a door shop, a truss plant, and a prefabricated wall panel plant. Serving builders ranging from small independent contractors to large construction corporations. Star Building Materials also has operations in Winnipeg and a components division in Edmonton. Visit starbuildingmaterials.ca

