Stantec Tower welcomes law firm Bennett Jones

Established in Alberta 100 years ago, Bennett Jones joins Stantec Tower's impressive tenant roster.

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Standing tall in the centre of Edmonton's ICE District, Stantec Tower will welcome Bennett Jones as a new tenant in the coming months. The internationally acclaimed Canadian law firm will occupy 50,000 square feet on the 14th and 15th floors of the tower.

Since its completion in 2019, Stantec Tower has become a landmark in Edmonton's downtown core. Currently managed by Canderel, the 69-storey development is occupied by some of the most distinguished companies in Edmonton. Now, an acclaimed Canadian law firm is set to lease close to 50,000 square feet of space over two floors of the building.

"Stantec Tower is the ideal home for our Edmonton office as we embark on our second century of helping clients solve their most complex legal issues," says Hugh MacKinnon, Chairman and CEO, Bennett Jones. "Opportunities abound in the Edmonton market in energy transformation, technology, logistics, and manufacturing. Moving to the city's energized downtown core will create an extraordinary at-work environment for our lawyers and staff and help us attract and retain top talent."

"Canderel is thrilled with the opportunity to welcome this iconic Alberta law firm to Stantec Tower. This deal is a great example of the energy and excitement in Edmonton's downtown core," said Chad Brennand, Vice-President, Leasing and Business Development, Canderel. "The addition of Bennett Jones to our tenant roster solidifies the already strong reputation of Stantec Tower."

"Stantec is excited to welcome Bennet Jones into Stantec Tower," says Lee Kiziak, Vice President, Corporate Real Estate, Stantec. "The addition of this distinguished Canadian law firm will be a welcome addition to our space and will enhance the buzz we are experiencing as the momentum continues to grow in ICE District. Our collective employees are proud to contribute to the increase in activity in the downtown core."

With the deal in place, Canderel will be working on facilitating the occupancy in the coming months. Avison Young's Cory Wosnack acted as real estate advisor for the property and Cushman & Wakefield's Shane Asbell represented Bennett Jones. "This is a significant transaction for Edmonton that shines a positive light on the activity we are witnessing in the market. Stantec Tower is situated in Edmonton's most vibrant neighbourhood and epitomizes the trend of top calibre professionals choosing to locate in trophy properties," said Cory Wosnack, Avison Young's Managing Director.

ABOUT CANDEREL

Canderel is one of Canada's largest privately held real estate companies. It was founded over 46 years ago by Jonathan Wener and has since grown from its base in Montréal to seven offices across Canada. Canderel owns and manages a real estate portfolio of more than 30 million square feet in Canada's seven major markets – Québec City, Montréal, Ottawa, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. Its 650 real estate professionals have executed more than $20 billion in acquisitions, developments and management projects.

ABOUT BENNETT JONES

Bennett Jones is one of Canada's premier business law firms and home to 500 lawyers and business advisors. With deep experience in complex transactions and litigation matters, the firm is well equipped to advise businesses and investors with Canadian ventures, and connect Canadian businesses and investors with opportunities around the world. For more information on Bennett Jones, please visit www.bennettjones.com.

