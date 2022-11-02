Stantec Tower announces a new tenant: Henry Singer

Leader in men's fashion and designer clothing for more than 80 years, Henry Singer brings a new concept store to Edmonton's ICE District

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Stantec Tower, western Canada's tallest tower, will be welcoming Henry Singer Fashion Group as a new tenant in the coming months. The men's lifestyle destination will occupy over 10,000 sq. ft. of space in the tower's retail plaza.

Since its completion in 2019, Stantec Tower has become a landmark in Edmonton's downtown core. Currently managed by Canderel, the award winning development is part of the ICE District corridor and home to some of the most prominent companies in Edmonton. Now, a preeminent retailer is set to join the tower's impressive tenant roster and occupy a premium spot at ICE District's 230,000 square feet space designated for retail.

"Canderel is excited with the opportunity to welcome this iconic Alberta fashion brand to Stantec Tower. This deal will benefit not only our tenants at the building, but also thousands of potential customers that live and work at ICE District," said Chad Brennand, Vice-President, Leasing and Business Development, Canderel. "ICE District is proven to be an established shopping and entertainment destination in Edmonton, we are certain that Stantec Tower is the perfect location for Henry Singer's new flagship store." The future opening of this new concept store marks a milestone for the Henry Singer brand and offers a unique physical shopping option for their customers.

With the deal in place, Canderel will be working on facilitating the occupancy in the coming months. Avison Young's Cory Wosnack acted as real estate advisor to bring Henry Singer to its new location in Downtown Edmonton.

ABOUT CANDEREL

Canderel is one of Canada's largest privately held real estate companies. It was founded over 46 years ago by Jonathan Wener and has since grown from its base in Montréal to seven offices across Canada. Canderel owns and manages a real estate portfolio of more than 30 million square feet in Canada's seven major markets – Québec City, Montréal, Ottawa, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. Its 650 real estate professionals have executed more than $20 billion in acquisitions, developments and management projects.

ABOUT HENRY SINGER

Henry Singer Fashion Group (Henry Singer), Alberta's premier menswear retailer, was founded in Edmonton in 1938 by legendary personality and community leader Henry Singer. Since its establishment, Henry Singer has expanded to include a city center store in both Edmonton and Calgary, in addition to its e-commerce platform. For three generations, Henry Singer has helped men make their own fashion statements, by offering the world's finest brands and delivering a tradition of superior fit and service in exceptional store environments. For more information on Henry Singer, please visit www.henrysinger.com.

