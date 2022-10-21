Stanley Cup Champion Nazem Kadri Endorses Nour Kadri for Mayor of Ottawa - "Remember a Kadri will always deliver."

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Stanley Cup Champion Nazem Kadri Endorses Nour Kadri for Mayor of Ottawa.

Today, the celebrated sports star said: "Hey, it's Nazem Kadri here. I just wanted to wish my cousin Nour Kadri good luck in the Ottawa Mayor election. Remember. a Kadri will always deliver. Check him out at Kadri.ca - on October 24th, vote Nour Kadri."

Nour Kadri said:

"I am so proud of my cousin, Nazem Kadri. He shows the path to success to all the youth in the immigrant communities. You can all win your own cups and overcome adversity."

Nour pointed out that his cousin's impact expands beyond sports and into the greater community.

"I am also proud of him giving back to the community at large through scholarships, the Nazem Kadri Surgical Center and other forms of charitable causes through the Nazem Kadri Foundation."

Link to endorsement video: https://youtube.com/shorts/RkxH2gquF84

More about Nour Kadri: https://www.kadri.ca

