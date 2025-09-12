/C O R R E C T I O N -- Stanley 1913/

In the news release, STANLEY 1913 UNITES WITH CHART-TOPPING PHENOMENON JENNIE TO LAUNCH ULTIMATE LUXE HYDRATION COLLECTION, issued 12-Sep-2025 by Stanley 1913 over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that in the chart, "Lane Crawford" should appear beneath the "APAC - China" heading, rather than "APAC - Hong Kong," as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

STANLEY 1913 UNITES WITH CHART-TOPPING PHENOMENON JENNIE TO LAUNCH ULTIMATE LUXE HYDRATION COLLECTION

The limited-edition capsule launching September 18th features new silhouettes from the innovative brand, and redefines style and functionality through JENNIE's creative lens

SEATTLE, Sept. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- Stanley 1913 , the global lifestyle brand synonymous with iconic design and trusted performance, today announced its partnership with global superstar JENNIE, founding member of K-pop group BLACKPINK, to launch the new Quencher® Luxe Tumbler and All Day Slim Luxe Bottle as part of the Stanley 1913 x JENNIE collection in Midnight Ruby. The limited-edition capsule blends fashion, functionality, and JENNIE's signature style across the brand's most coveted hydration silhouettes.

Following successful launches with global artists such as Olivia Rodrigo, Tyla and more, Stanley 1913 continues to demonstrate its cultural relevancy via its latest signature, elevated partnership with JENNIE. JENNIE brings her authenticity, bold style, and creative energy to Stanley 1913. The Stanley 1913 x JENNIE collection in Midnight Ruby combines JENNIE's personal aesthetic with the brand's renowned quality and performance. The collaboration celebrates self-expression, fashion, and individuality — values championed by Stanley 1913 and JENNIE and shared with fans around the world.

The Stanley 1913 x JENNIE Collection in Midnight Ruby

At the heart of the collection are two inaugural Luxe products from the brand, delivering a premium experience for those who want to elevate their hydration accessories. The new 30 oz Quencher® Luxe Tumbler is a fitting debut for JENNIE's bold, fashion-forward style. Each tumbler features a silicone base plus translucent Tritan™* handle and etched logo for an elevated look. Collectible charms with JENNIE's personal touches - including a NINIBARA, an exclusive capybara design created by JENNIE; a bear; and a 'JENNIE' name plate – adorn the Quencher® Luxe. Also featured is the 12 oz All Day Slim Luxe Bottle — lightweight, portable, and effortlessly chic. Silver floral accents, a heart-shaped graphic, etched logo, and JENNIE's signature are featured on both elevated, limited-edition products. The result: bold, functional pieces that channel JENNIE's on-stage confidence and off-duty cool.

New from Stanley 1913:

Stanley 1913 x JENNIE Quencher® Luxe Tumbler (30 oz) $75 : A sleek take on the fan-favorite Quencher®, this limited-edition features JENNIE's signature style in a compact, carry-everywhere size. With double-wall vacuum insulation and an easy-carry handle, it's made for all-day hydration in style.

1913 x JENNIE Quencher® Luxe Tumbler (30 oz) : A sleek take on the fan-favorite Quencher®, this limited-edition features JENNIE's signature style in a compact, carry-everywhere size. With double-wall vacuum insulation and an easy-carry handle, it's made for all-day hydration in style. Stanley 1913 x JENNIE All Day Slim Luxe Bottle (12 oz) $45 : Effortlessly chic and perfectly portable, the All Day Slim Luxe Bottle is JENNIE's go-to for on-the-go sipping. Featuring a minimalist silhouette and twist-off lid, this piece was made to fit seamlessly in any bag – or moment.

A dynamic creative campaign brings the collection to life with bold blacks, deep reds, and metallic silvers reflecting JENNIE's powerful aesthetic. Imagery and video highlight her signature boots, sunglasses, and hydration accessories, capturing the energy and personality of the collection. Consumer activations in Seoul, Shanghai, Jakarta, Bangkok, Taipei, and Los Angeles provide fans with a "backstage" look into the artist's world while celebrating her music, style, and individuality. In-store experiences in Sydney, Melbourne, and Hong Kong showcase the collection's luxe design to fans worldwide.

"Our brand lives at the intersection of culture, lifestyle, and entertainment. We aim to surprise and delight customers around the world through authentic partnerships, and we found an ideal one in JENNIE," said Matt Navarro, Global President, PMI WW Brands, LLC. "Her global presence, musical prowess, and ability to energize her global fan base make her a cultural powerhouse, and we are excited to partner with her to bring a truly one-of-a-kind, special collection to our consumers."

"I love how the products turned out, and I think fans will notice the 'JENNIE' touches that represent me," JENNIE shared. "I hope they feel the personality and energy we poured into every detail."

Shop the Collection on New Stanley 1913 TikTok Shop

The Stanley 1913 x JENNIE collection in Midnight Ruby can be found on stanley1913.com starting September 18th, and globally via the locations below. The Stanley 1913 community and JENNIE fans in the U.S. can also shop the Luxe collection on the brand's TikTok Shop, the integrated e-commerce platform within the app where visitors can shop directly from the brand profile page. The collection will be available during a pre-sale on Sept. 17th. The brand's relevancy on TikTok is legendary, igniting conversation and setting trends, having grown its follower count by nearly 2500% and generating more than 110M organic views between 2023 and 2024 with its strategic approach to attract and engage with its Gen Z audience. Follow Stanley 1913 on TikTok (@stanleybrand) for more information.

North America Retailer / Location URL Channel Launch Date & Time TikTok @stanleybrand Online Sept 17 Brand site stanley1913.com Online Sept 18, 9:00 AM PST Brand Pop-up in LA OBB Studios 1050 N. Orange Dr. — In-store Sept 13, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM PST APAC - Korea Retailer / Location URL Channel Launch Date & Time Naver Stanley Brand Store brand.naver.com/stanley_korea Online Sept 19, 12:00 AM KST Coupang coupang.com Online Sept 19–28, 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM KST Brand Pop-up — In-Store Sept 19–28, 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM KST APAC - China Retailer / Location URL Channel Launch Date & Time TMALL Flagship Store TMALL Flagship Store Online Sept 19, 10:00 AM CST JD Flagship Store JD Flagship Store Online Sept 19, 10:00 AM CST Douyin Flagship Stores Douyin Store 1 Douyin Store 2 Douyin Store 3 Online Sept 26, 10:00 AM CST Dewu Pop-up Dewu In-Store Sept 17 (PR day), Sept 18–Oct 8 (official opening), CST Lane Crawford HK — In-store Sept 19–Oct 2, 10:00 AM APAC - Australia Retailer / Location URL Channel Launch Date & Time David Jones — In-store Sept 19–Oct 5, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM AEST EMEA Retailer / Location URL Channel Launch Date & Time Brand site eu.stanley1913.com Online Sept 18, 5:00 PM BST / 6:00 PM CEST LATAM - Brazil Retailer / Location URL Channel Launch Date & Time Brand site stanley1913.com.br In-store & Online Sept 18, 1:00 PM BRT

*Trademark owned by Eastman Chemical Company

About PMI WW Brands, LLC.

PMI WW Brands, LLC manufactures, markets, and sells innovative food and beverage containers under the iconic Stanley 1913 brand.

Stanley 1913: Built for Life®.

We have fueled the human experience since the iconic Stanley vacuum bottle revolutionized the way people enjoyed food and beverage. Today, our colorful and innovative Hydration products, including the beloved Quencher®, as well as our Cafe, Bar, Kitchen, and Hard and Soft Cooler offerings, go beyond function, elevating everyday moments with style and empowering active lifestyles. We're a community of creators, builders and inventors who believe in creating sustainable products for a better life and world that minimize our impact on the planet. Learn more at www.stanley1913.com .

