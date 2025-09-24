STANLEY 1913 BRAND AND PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN FUSE CULTURE, LIFESTYLE, AND PERFORMANCE IN OFFICIAL NEW MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP

Stanley 1913 and PSG bring together hydration, performance, and style in a partnership that reflects the unique mindset of strong Parisian Club culture.

SEATTLE, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Global lifestyle brand Stanley 1913 and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) - one of the most influential football clubs in Europe - are proud to announce an official, multi-year partnership with the Club's first team. This is the first time Stanley 1913 has partnered with a French football club and the next step on its journey to become a leading presence in the world of sport.

Stanley 1913 Announces Partnership with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

The new partnership brings together two of the world's most active, relevant brands at the intersection of sport and culture. Through this new alliance, Stanley 1913 and PSG will deliver a collection later this year that elevates the matchday experience for fans. The two will also work to deliver unique, in-person experiences for the local communities that love PSG most.

Integrating Athletic Performance and Parisian Style

Stanley 1913 and PSG will combine their expertise for athletes, fans and those who live their lives in motion. As true cultural brands, the partnership further integrates coveted Stanley 1913 products into the world of football.

Where Lifestyle Meets Football Culture

The members of PSG's first-team men's squad will also integrate Stanley 1913 products into their daily routines, from preparation to recovery, highlighting hydration as a key driver of performance.

Together, Stanley 1913 and PSG embody a culture of ambition and excellence, uniting across hydration, performance, and style via the new collection.

Richard Heaselgrave, Chief Revenue Officer of Paris Saint-Germain, said, "This partnership perfectly illustrates our ambition to associate world-renowned brands with the excellence of Paris Saint-Germain. Thanks to Stanley 1913, the Club continues to stay ahead of the curve by sharing common values. Together, we will place performance, style, and innovation at the heart of our daily requirements for our athletes, our global fan communities, and all sports enthusiasts."

Ben James, General Manager EMEA of PMI WW Brands, LLC, said, "We are excited to join forces with Paris Saint-Germain - one of Europe's most decorated and prestigious football clubs. PSG consistently shows how sport and lifestyle can come together to shape culture, and with our shared values we look forward to enhancing the matchday experience for fans everywhere. This is an important step in Stanley 1913's ambition to become a leading presence in the world of sport. Football is a lifestyle and we recognise our potential to meet fans in their everyday lives and help them express their love for the game."

With this partnership, Stanley 1913 further anchors itself in the world of sport. The partnership with PSG represents Stanley 1913's latest step into the world of football.

To learn more about the Stanley 1913 x PSG partnership, visit Stanley1913.com and follow @stanley_brand on Instagram. Product will be available later this year on Stanley1913.com .

About PMI WW Brands, LLC.

PMI WW Brands, LLC manufactures, markets, and sells innovative food and beverage containers under the iconic Stanley 1913 brand.

Stanley 1913: Built for Life®.

We have fueled the human experience since the iconic Stanley vacuum bottle revolutionized the way people enjoyed food and beverage. Today, our colorful and innovative Hydration products, including the beloved Quencher®, as well as our Cafe, Bar, Kitchen, and Hard and Soft Cooler offerings, go beyond function, elevating everyday moments with style and empowering active lifestyles. We're a community of creators, builders and inventors who believe in creating sustainable products for a better life and world that minimize our impact on the planet. Learn more at www.stanley1913.com .

About Paris Saint-Germain

Founded in 1970 and crowned UEFA Champions League winners for the first time in 2025, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is France's most successful sports Club and a leading force on the European stage. Under Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) ownership since 2011, PSG has grown into a multi-sport institution, excelling in men's and women's football, handball, judo, and Esports. In 2022, U.S.-based Arctos Partners invested in the Club to support its long-term growth strategy.

With a global fan base exceeding 500 million and a combined social media following of over 230 million across social media, PSG has become a cultural icon, sitting at the intersection of sport, fashion, and entertainment. Collaborations with global brands like Jordan have solidified its status as a globally recognized lifestyle brand. In 2024, the Club inaugurated the Paris Saint-Germain Campus, a state-of-the-art facility that sets new standards for athlete development and performance. As The Club of the New Generation, Paris Saint-Germain blends athletic excellence, cultural influence, and social impact to shape the future of sport and society.

SOURCE Stanley 1913

Stanley 1913, [email protected], Paris Saint-Germain, [email protected]