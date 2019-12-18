Stanford University's SMILE and Spirit of Math partner to host 21st International Math Contest

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Stanford University's SMILE and Spirit of Math schools have announced their 21st Annual International Math Contest which will be held globally on February 28, 2020. All schools are encouraged to register their grade 1 to 6 students for this event which rigorously tests their math skills, self-confidence, and academic performance against students worldwide.

Registration for schools is now open until January 31. For more information about registration, visit www.spiritofmathcontest.com.

The event will be utilizing Stanford's SMILE platform which was developed to help lead global innovation by offering inquiry-based learning software and resources, "good question" driven pedagogy, and teacher training.

For 20 years, Spirit of Math's Annual International Math Contest has given young math enthusiasts an opportunity to dramatically develop and sharpen their math skills and showcase their talent on a global stage. While there is certainly no shortage of math contests, few give opportunities to younger students like this one.

"Together with our partners at Stanford SMILE, we are excited to introduce this contest globally," Co-founder and CEO of Spirit of Math, Kimberley Langen, says. "We want to bring the brightest minds together and let them shine all over the world. In order to fulfill our mission of transforming learning for students, all participants are provided with free math contest problems and practice material to help them prepare for the contest. Partnering with the Stanford SMILE, which is flipping learning on its head, will enable us to flip the outcomes of competitions from just finding the best, to developing many to be the best."

About Stanford's SMILE: Stanford Mobile Inquiry-based Learning Environment (SMILE) combines a mobile-based question application for students with a management application for teachers. By creating multiple-choice questions on their own mobile phones, students can share their questions with their classmates and teachers, developing their multi-level questioning skills.

About Spirit of Math Schools: Spirit of Math is Canada's premier after-school math program for high performing students and a global leader in math enrichment. The program is known for producing global leaders in mathematical development, and for nurturing a deeper love and appreciation for math programs in schools around the globe. The program's annual contest and curriculum consistently propel students into international honor rolls, many of whom end up earning scholarships at top private universities around the world.

For further information: Umar Amanullah, Director of Communications, Spirit of Math. 416-451-2881 or uamanullah@spiritofmath.com.

