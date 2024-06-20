Stancé Launches Globally, Teams Up with UFC to Create Limited-Edition Designer Art Toys

Conor McGregor Collectible Designer Figure Unveiled Ahead of UFC® 303: PEREIRA vs. PROCHAZKA 2

TORONTO, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Stancé, a designer art toy company, proudly announces its global partnership with UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization. As a new partner of UFC creating Limited-Edition Designer Toys, Stancé's highly anticipated debut will be the release of a limited-edition collectible of 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor.

The agreement was brokered by UFC's licensing agency, IMG.

Stancé has collaborated with acclaimed Toy Art Designer Tracy Tubera to unveil the high-end exclusive UFC Collector Toys. The premier release edition of Conor McGregor (by Tubera) is debuting at UFC X, the organization's fully immersive and easily accessible two-day fan experience preceding UFC® 303: PEREIRA vs. PROCHAZKA 2 on Saturday, June 29 in Las Vegas, with an edition unit size of 303, representing the significance of UFC 303.

"As a lifelong fan of collectibles and with more than two decades in the toy industry, I am thrilled to launch Stancé on a global scale with UFC," said Shaun Sakdinan, Founder of Stancé and owner of Brand Development International Inc (BDI). "Our mission, together with UFC, is to create something truly special, new, and limited for the serious UFC fan."

Stancé products stand apart as "Art Toys," distinguished by their distinctive style. Each creation is meticulously crafted and available in limited editions. Once a drop edition sells out, the product will no longer be available, adding to its exclusivity.

The Conor McGregor collectible will be available in four variants, including a limited-edition model with iconic Venum shorts. Three special rare editions – Blackout, Gold, and a 25" Red edition – will also be released, each with further limited availability.

Pre-orders for these highly anticipated figures will begin on June 28. Each art piece comes with a Tracy Tubera signed illustration, official UFC coding and certification, a letter of authenticity, and premium collector packaging with an exclusive sleeve, all numbered to its variant edition size.

Stancé (BDI) and Tubera will be available for interviews on June 28 and 29 at the Stance booth within the UFC Store during UFC X, showcasing all variants available for pre-order.

For more information and updates on future UFC-themed releases, visit their website www.stancecollect.com .

About Stancé

Launched in 2024 by industry veteran Shaun Sakdinan, Stancé is a premier limited edition designer toy company specializing in limited edition "Drops". Upon its inception, Stancé partnered with UFC to collaborate on future releases of UFC fighters.

About Shaun Sakdinan

Shaun Sakdinan has been a pivotal figure in the toy industry since 2008 and is one of the original founders and creator of Round 5 (UFC original Action figures). His latest company 4D Puzzle includes global partnerships with Disney, and Warner Brothers and was recently acquired by Spin Master Toys. Through Stance (BDI), Sakdinan continues to innovate in the world of limited-edition designer toys.

About Tracy Tubera

Tracy Tubera AKA the ÜBER ILLUSTRATOR SUPREME, has a style that is a mix of Graffiti, Anime, & Comic Book art. His artwork has an acute attention to sharp, crisp line work with splashes of Bright Pop colors. He mixes Pop Culture imagery with his love for Sneakers, Superheroes, and Humor to create imagery all his own in Illustrations and Designer Toys. His latest work with SideShow Collectables (Unruly) alongside Marvel and DC Comics has seen huge success.

About UFC

UFC is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 266 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 975 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 80 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

SOURCE Stancé

Media Contacts: Dessy Danishwar, Swerve PR, [email protected], 905.805.1024