The stamp issue features five species of fungi found in Canada:

Star-tipped reindeer lichen (Cladonia stellaris)

Lichens are symbiotic organisms where a fungus and an alga grow as one. Abundant in the North, star-tipped reindeer can be found in every province and territory.

Oyster mushroom (Pleurotus ostreatus)

These shell-shaped mushrooms are a familiar ingredient for many cuisines and were traditionally eaten by Indigenous Peoples.

Chicken of the woods (Laetiporus sulphureus)

With its large, yellow and orange "shelves," many First Nations traditionally used chicken of the woods to smooth and soften buckskin for clothing.

Tinder fungus (Fomes fomentarius)

Tinder fungus, which makes hard, robust conks on trees that last for several years, was traditionally used as a source of tinder, including by First Nations.

Rhizophagus irregularis (no common name)

This microscopic fungus naturally integrates with plant roots. It can be added to farming soil to enhance crop health.

About the stamps

The stamp images explore the beauty of five species of fungi in a style reminiscent of botanical illustrations. Designed by Jocelyne Saulnier (Joce Creative) and illustrated by Emily S. Damstra, the issue includes five Permanent™ stamps and an Official First Day Cover. The cancel location is Punnichy, Saskatchewan, near the Touchwood Hills. This wooded area is known to the Cree as a source of tinder fungus (Fomes fomentarius), also called "touchwood fungus" or posâkan in Cree.

