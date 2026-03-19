STAMPER TO ADVANCE US MARKET STRATEGY WITH OTCQB APPLICATION AND STRENGTHENS SHAREHOLDER ALIGNMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. ("Stamper" or the "Company") (TSX-V: STMP) (US OTC: STMGF) (Germany: TMP0) announces that the Company intends to make an application to trade on the US OTCQB market and that it has granted certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company stock options and restricted share units.

Stamper intends to make an application to trade on the US OTCQB market, representing a key step in Stamper's capital markets strategy, providing improved access for U.S.-based investors and enhancing the Company's visibility within one of the world's largest pools of experienced oil and gas exploration investors. The Company believes that an OTCQB presence will complement its TSX Venture Exchange listing by broadening its shareholder base, improving trading liquidity, and supporting more efficient price discovery.

Stamper has also issued 11,600,000 stock options (the "Options") and 11,500,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and restricted share unit plan. The option and RSU grants are intended to align the interests of the Company's directors, officers, employees and consultants with those of shareholders and to support the continued execution of Stamper's growth strategy. The awards reflect the Company's commitment to incentivizing long-term value creation. Each Option is exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $0.20 for a period of five years from the date of grant and will vest according to one of the following schedules: (i) 10,850,000 Options will vest on the date of grant; and (ii) as to 750,000 Options, 33% will vest immediately, 33% will vest on March 18, 2027, and 33% will vest on March 18, 2028. 10,750,000 RSUs vest one year from the date of grant and of the 750,000 RSUs, 33% vest on March 18, 2027; 33% vest on March 18, 2028; and the remaining 33% vest on March 18, 2029. All RSUs expire five years from the date of grant.

About Stamper Oil & Gas

Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. (TSX-V: STMP) is an oil and gas exploration company with ownership interests in five Namibian oil and gas exploration blocks covering four petroleum exploration licences (PEL's). The Company is committed to creating sustainable shareholder value by evaluating and developing future prospects into commercially viable assets.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Grayson M. Andersen"

Grayson M. Andersen

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

phone: +1-604-687-7130

email: [email protected]

website: www.stampernamibia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to the application made to trade on the US OTCQB market and the ability of the Company to create long term value. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the receipt of regulatory approvals, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Stamper Oil & Gas Corp.