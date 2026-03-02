STAMPER ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO FINANCIAL YEAR-END

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. ("Stamper" or the "Company") (TSXV: STMP) (US OTC: STMGF) (Germany: TMP0) announces that the Company has elected to change its fiscal year-end to December 31 from June 30. The reason for the change of year-end is to align the Company's year-end with the year-end of BISP Exploration Inc. ("BISP"), a British Columbia company that the Company acquired on September 10, 2025.

A notice of change in corporate structure, which sets out the length, start and end dates of periods, including the comparative periods, of the interim and annual financial statements required for the Company's transition year and its new financial year, has been filed on SEDAR+ and is accessible at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Stamper Oil & Gas

Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. (TSX-V: STMP, US OTC: STMGF, Germany: TMP0) is an oil and gas exploration company with ownership interests in five offshore Namibian oil and gas exploration blocks covering four petroleum exploration licences (PEL's). PEL 107 in the Orange Basin, PEL 102 in the Lüderitz Basin, and PEL 106 and PEL 98 in the emerging Walvis Basin. The Company is committed to creating sustainable shareholder value by evaluating and developing future prospects into commercially viable assets.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Grayson M. Andersen"

Grayson M. Andersen

Chief Executive Officer

website: www.stampernamibia.com

SOURCE Stamper Oil & Gas Corp.

For further information, please contact: phone: +1-604-687-7130, email: [email protected]