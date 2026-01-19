STAMPER ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF KEVIN MA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND CORPORATE SECRETARY

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. (the "Company" or "Stamper") (TSXV: STMP) (US OTC: STMGF) (Germany: TMP0) announces the appointment of Kevin Ma, CPA, CA, as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective January 16, 2026.

Mr. Ma joins Stamper from Calibre Capital, where he held senior roles advising public and private companies on capital markets strategy, corporate finance, investor relations, and financial governance. He brings extensive experience supporting equity and debt financings, financial reporting, and disciplined capital allocation, with a particular focus on the energy and natural resources sector.

"Kevin's appointment meaningfully strengthens Stamper's financial leadership as we advance our offshore Namibia portfolio," said Grayson M. Andersen, Chief Executive Officer. "His deep capital markets expertise, investor-focused approach, and experience supporting public companies through growth and market cycles will be critical as we execute our strategy, evaluate funding alternatives, and position the Company for long-term value creation."

Mr. Ma commented, "Stamper has assembled a compelling offshore exploration portfolio in one of the world's most exciting emerging oil and gas exploration jurisdictions globally. I look forward to working closely with management and the Board to support strong financial discipline, transparent investor communication, and value-accretive capital markets execution."

In connection with the appointment, Peter Nguyen has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective January 15, 2025, to pursue other professional opportunities. Mr. Nguyen will assist with an orderly transition. The Board thanks Mr. Nguyen for his contributions to Stamper as we acquired the Namibian assets and completed the related financing.

About Stamper Oil & Gas

Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. (TSX-V: STMP) is an oil and gas exploration company with ownership interests in five offshore Namibian oil and gas exploration blocks covering four petroleum exploration licences (PEL's). PEL 107 in the Orange Basin, PEL 102 in the Lüderitz Basin, and PEL 106 and PEL 98 in the emerging Walvis Basin. The Company is committed to creating sustainable shareholder value by evaluating and developing future prospects into commercially viable assets.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Grayson M. Andersen"

Grayson M. Andersen

Chief Executive Officer

website: www.stampernamibia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this news release include the business and operations of the Resulting issuer and anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the receipt of regulatory approvals, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Stamper Oil & Gas Corp.

For Further Information Contact: phone: +1-604-687-7130, e-mail: [email protected]