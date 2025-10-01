STAMPER ANNOUNCES CORPORATE UPDATE, ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING DATE AND MARKETING CONTRACTS

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. (the "Company" or "Stamper") (TSXV: STMP) (US OTC: STMGF) (Germany: TMP0) announces a corporate update, annual general meeting date and marketing contracts.

CORPORATE UPDATE

Following the completion of the acquisition of five blocks covering four Petroleum Exploration Licences ("PEL"), offshore Namibia, Stamper would like to provide the following updates:

PEL 107 (Orange Basin, 32.9% Working Interest): the Company will be working to progress the work program on the block with its block partners ahead of a planned farm down joint venture process expected to occur later in 2025 or in the first half of 2026. PEL 107 is on trend with the exploration successes experienced offshore Namibia over the past three years from operators TotalEnergies, Galp Energia and Rhino Resources.





ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting of holders of common shares will be held on Tuesday November 18, 2025 for shareholders of record on September 29, 2025. Details of the meeting and all related meeting documents will be made available to shareholders of record and will be posted to SEDAR+ (sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website on Friday October 3, 2025.

MARKETING CONTRACTS

The Company has retained Bluehand Consulting AG ("Bluehand") to provide ongoing digital media marketing services. Bluehand will provide branding and content creation, data optimization services including search engine optimization, search engine marketing, lead generation, digital marketing, social media marketing, email marketing, and brand marketing Bluehand will be paid a fee of €400,000 for its marketing services, which are for a term of one year. Half of the fee payable to Bluehand is payable upfront with the remainder becoming payable in 3 months. Bluehand is based in Switzerland and provides investor relations and digital marketing services to issuers. The principal of Bluehand is Marc Ollinger. To the best of the Company's knowledge, neither Bluehand, nor any non-arms' length parties to Bluehand, have any equity interest in the securities of the Company, or a right to acquire such an interest. The Company is at arm's length to Bluehand. The agreement with Bluehand remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The Company has retained X Media Inc. SEZC ("X Media") to provide ongoing digital media marketing and communications services. X Media will design and implement a multi-channel digital advertising campaign, create and distribute investor-focused content and provide other social media and advisory services. X Media will be paid US $500,000 for its marketing services, which are for a term of one year, with US $400,000 payable at the signing of the agreement with the remainder becoming payable in two months. X Media is based in Grand Cayman and provides investor relations and digital marketing services to issuers. The principal of X Media is Melissa Destar. To the best of the Company's knowledge, neither X Media, nor any non-arms' length parties to X Media, have any equity interest in the securities of the Company, or a right to acquire such an interest. The Company is at arm's length to X Media. The agreement with X Media remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About Stamper Oil & Gas

Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. (TSX-V: STMP) is an oil and gas exploration company with ownership interests in five offshore Namibian oil and gas exploration blocks covering four petroleum exploration licences (PEL's). PEL 107 in the Orange Basin, PEL 102 in the Lüderitz Basin, and PEL 106 and PEL 98 in the emerging Walvis Basin. The Company is committed to creating sustainable shareholder value by evaluating and developing future prospects into commercially viable assets.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Grayson M. Andersen"

Grayson M. Andersen

Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this news release include the completion of work programs on the blocks, the completion of any farm out or joint venture activity, the acquisition of 2D or 3D seismic on any of the blocks, any expectations of identifying or quantifying exploration prospects or leads, any future exploration well drilling, the acceleration of seismic and drilling activity, the ability of the Company and its partners to get future exploration periods, the drilling of an exploration well by Chevron on PEL 82 in 2026, and the ability of the Company to develop prospects into commercially viable assets. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the receipt of regulatory approvals, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

For Further Information Contact: phone: +1-604-687-7130, e-mail: [email protected]