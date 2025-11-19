STAMPER ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND CORPORATE UPDATE

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. (the "Company" or "Stamper") (TSXV: STMP) (US OTC: STMGF) (Germany: TMP0) announces the voting results on matters considered at its annual general meeting held in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on November 18, 2025 and a corporate update.

Mathew Goldsmith, Chairman, commented: "I am pleased that we have assembled a Board of Directors with broad and diverse knowledge and skill set. The Board has deep experience from governance, finance, operations, regulatory and Namibia perspectives. The strong Board compliments the strong asset base we have assembled in Namibia as we look forward to executing on our business plan and strategy for successful oil and gas exploration offshore Namibia."

Grayson Andersen, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "With our newly elected Board of Directors, including significant shareholder and Chairman, Mathew Goldsmith, we are in a position to start driving forward and executing on our key strategic initiatives which will ultimately end up with drilling taking place on our blocks where we have working or carried interests. With continued exploration success in the Orange Basin offshore Namibia driven by Rhino Resources and their partner Azule Energy, a joint venture between BP and ENI, we could see two or three final investment decisions made for projects in 2026. We also continue to expect to see new entrants coming to Namibia and for farm in and farm out activity to remain robust for the remainder of 2025 and throughout 2026. Finally, 2026 is expected to be the year where exploration drilling activity resumes in the Walvis Basin, where Stamper has Petroleum Exploration Licences ("PELs") 106 and 98. Ultimately, we believe that the Walvis Basin may become the most prolific basin for Namibia with large prospects, better quality sands and high quality reservoirs."

Annual General Meeting Results

The nominees listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated September 29, 2025 (the "Circular"), being Mathew Goldsmith (Chairman), Simon Akit, Desmond Balakrishnan, Chris Cooper and Joseph Iita, were elected to the Board of Directors of the Company ("the Board"), until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly appointed or elected. The Company would like to thank outgoing Board members Bryson Goodwin, Saman Eskandari, Quinn Field-Dyke and James McCrea for their help and support as we have recapitalized and repositioned the Company as a pure play oil and gas exploration company with exposure to five high quality exploration blocks offshore Namibia, through four PELs, in three of the four prolific oil and gas basins offshore Namibia.

In addition, at the Meeting, the shareholders approved:

setting the number of directors of the Company at five (5),

the appointment of Crowe MacKay LLP as auditor for the ensuing year, noting that effective November 4, 2025 the Company changed auditors from Adam Sung Kim Ltd. to Crowe MacKay LLP,

the rolling stock option plan of the Company in accordance with the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange, and

the restricted share unit plan of the Company in accordance with the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Corporate Update

Following a series of meetings between Stamper Oil & Gas and key stakeholders including government agencies and partners, the Company is reviewing and interpreting detailed technical information to help drive farm out initiatives and investment opportunities so that we can progress towards exploration drilling campaigns on blocks where we have interests. Data reviewed to date is encouraging with multiple high impact opportunities from multiple play types identified throughout our portfolio.

In addition to the value creation initiatives of the Company, overall oil and gas exploration activities offshore and onshore Namibia remain robust with ongoing exploration drilling, evaluation and testing programs, farm out programs and new entrants activity continuing to drive positive overall sentiment in Namibia and within the industry in general.

About Stamper Oil & Gas

Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. (TSX-V: STMP) is an oil and gas exploration company with ownership interests in five offshore Namibian oil and gas exploration blocks covering four petroleum exploration licences (PELs). PEL 107 in the Orange Basin, PEL 102 in the Lüderitz Basin, and PEL 106 and PEL 98 in the emerging Walvis Basin. The Company is committed to creating sustainable shareholder value by evaluating and developing future prospects into commercially viable assets.

website: www.stampernamibia.com

