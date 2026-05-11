STAMPER ADVANCES NAMIBIAN OFFSHORE PORTFOLIO WITH PEL 102 EXTENSION AND CONTINUED INDUSTRY VALIDATION ACROSS KEY BASINS

VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. ("Stamper" or the "Company") (TSX-V: STMP) (US OTC: STMGF) (Germany: TMP0) is pleased to provide a corporate update highlighting continued industry validation across its offshore Namibia portfolio, the extension of Petroleum Exploration Licence ("PEL") 102, and ongoing technical and strategic advancement initiatives across the Company's key exploration licences, and a marketing update.

Grayson Andersen, Chief Executive Officer of Stamper, stated: "We continue to be encouraged by the increasing level of industry activity surrounding Stamper's offshore Namibia portfolio. The continued expansion of major international oil companies across the Orange, Walvis and Lüderitz Basins reinforces our view that Namibia remains one of the world's most attractive frontier exploration regions. With carried interests across multiple strategically positioned offshore licences, Stamper remains focused on advancing technical work programs and evaluating pathways to unlock shareholder value."

Continued Industry Validation of Multi-Basin Strategy

Stamper continues to see increasing industry validation of its multi-basin strategy across its offshore Namibia portfolio as major international oil companies expand activity in the Orange, Walvis and Lüderitz Basins adjacent to the Company's licences. BP is entering the Walvis Basin with a planned acquisition of PEL 97, PEL 99 and PEL 100. The planned acquisition by BP of acreage adjacent to PEL 106 further validates the emerging prospectivity of the Walvis Basin and highlights increasing industry interest in the region. Additionally, Petrobras has joined TotalEnergies in a planned acquisition of PEL 104 in the Lüderitz Basin, which sits adjacent to Stamper's PEL 102.

Stamper continues to advance technical work with its partners and make introductions to facilitate potential farm-out discussions on several key PELs, specifically on PEL 107 and PEL 106. On PEL 107 in the Orange Basin, industry remains encouraged by the progress of existing discoveries being appraised and delineated ahead of potential final investment decisions, including TotalEnergies' Venus discovery on PEL 56 and the Mopane discovery on PEL 83, where TotalEnergies has agreed to acquire an operated interest from Galp Energia. Additionally, Chevron's planned Nabba-1X exploration well on adjacent PEL 90 represents an important regional catalyst that may further enhance industry understanding of the prospectivity of the southern portion of Stamper's PEL 107.

Extension of PEL 102

The Company's 66.67% owned subsidiary, NASMAM Investments (Pty) Ltd., was informed by the Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy ("MIME") that the Minister has granted approval to the operator, the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Pty) Ltd. ("NAMCOR"), on behalf of the joint venture partners, to extend the current Initial Exploration Period to October 7, 2026. Under the terms of the petroleum agreement, two additional, two-year exploration periods are available as are additional extension periods subject to MIME and other regulatory approval. The extension period was applied for July 3, 2025, approved on March 12, 2026, and received by Stamper on May 6, 2026.

The approval has been granted on the condition that the following work program commitments be carried out during the extension period:

Planning the acquisition of 3D seismic data

Determination of volumes associated with current Leads and Prospects

Evaluation of prospectivity and updating the prospect portfolio

Determination of prospect risk and geological chances of success

Conduct sequence stratigraphic analysis

Minimum budget of $0.5 million

All the above-noted commitments have been progressing well with a number of options being evaluated for the acquisition of 3D seismic.

Engagement of Capital Analytica

Stamper also announces that it has entered into a six-month social media consulting services agreement with Triomphe Holdings Ltd., doing business as Capital Analytica ("Capital Analytica"), an arm's-length service provider, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws. The engagement of Capital Analytica remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Capital Analytica's engagement is anticipated to commence on May 7, 2026. Capital Analytica is a Nanaimo, BC based company that provides investor awareness and digital marketing services, and its principal is Jeff French. Under the agreement, Capital Analytica has been subcontracted by X Media Inc. SEZC under a separate marketing contract that was announced on October 1, 2025 between the Company and X Media Inc. SEZC and will provide social media consulting and related investor awareness services for a total fee of $150,000, payable in two equal instalments over the six-month term of which $75,000 is payable upfront and the remaining $75,000 is payable on August 7, 2026. There are no amounts due to Capital Analytica from Stamper, the fees payable to Capital Analytica are being paid by X Media Inc. SEZC being that Capital Analytica is being engaged as a subcontractor under the Company's agreement with X Media Inc. SEZC. The agreement includes an option to renew for an additional six-month term at a rate of $75,000, unless terminated earlier in accordance with its terms. To the knowledge of the Company, Capital Analytica, and its principals, have no direct or indirect interest in the company or its securities, and have no right to acquire any such interest.

About Stamper Oil & Gas

Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. (TSX-V: STMP) is an offshore Namibia-focused oil and gas exploration company with ownership interests across five offshore exploration blocks covering four petroleum exploration licences (PELs), in the Orange, Walvis and Lüderitz Basins. The Company's portfolio provides exposure to multiple high-impact emerging petroleum provinces in one of the world's most active frontier exploration regions.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Grayson M. Andersen"

Grayson M. Andersen

Chief Executive Officer

website: www.stampernamibia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to the continued advancement of exploration activities by the Company and its partners on its PELs; the receipt of required regulatory approvals; the continued prospectivity of the Company's licence areas; the ability to advance technical and seismic evaluation programs; the ability to identify and complete potential farm-out or strategic transactions; the continued interest and activity of industry participants in offshore Namibia and the ability of the Company to create long term value. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the receipt of regulatory approvals, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Stamper Oil & Gas Corp.

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