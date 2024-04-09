Stampede Culinary Partners Brings its Sous Vide Expertise to Canada

Showcasing their cooking ability in Canada directly for the first time

CAMBRIDGE, ON, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- Stampede Culinary Partners , Inc. North America's leader in value-added, sous vide culinary solutions, has expanded their Stampede North facility by adding sous vide technology. This oven expansion represents a major international milestone for the company. It is the first time that Stampede has been able to offer its high-quality cooked protein products within the Canadian borders. This addition will allow Stampede to serve its Canadian partners more quickly and efficiently. It follows the expansion at the Stampede location in Georgia last year and will be followed by oven expansions in New Mexico later this year. The total additional cook capacity of the three expansions combined will be 170 million pounds annually.

"This oven capacity will be a game changer for Stampede Culinary Partners," said Brock Furlong, President and CEO of Stampede Culinary Partners. "Having sous vide capabilities in Canada has been critical since we expanded north of the border, and the team is thrilled to see what new opportunities arise."

The new sous vide capabilities will enable Stampede to cook all of its current sous vide offerings in Canada for the first time: beef, poultry, pork, prepared meals, gourmet pet food, alternative proteins, and vegan options. Sous vide technology allows Stampede to prepare each item to the desired degree of doneness, offering added safety and taste benefits. Sous vide solutions are a great fit for ready-to-eat meals, for which demand has steadily increased over the past few years. Leveraging sous vide products also helps retailers, restaurants, and those in the hospitality industry cut down on their back-of-house labor when needed.

Stampede Culinary Partners is focused on creating standardization across all locations as it continues to expand, ensuring that the same high quality and standards are maintained at each Stampede location. This standardization extends to all company practices. From ERP systems to stringent quality control measures, every aspect of the business works to ensure consistent products across its North American network of locations. Before constructing the ovens in Ontario, Stampede increased its cooking capacity last year by adding several dual-purpose ovens at its New Mexico, USA, location. They have dedicated time and effort to achieving consistent products in all their ovens and locations and plan to apply this successful formula to the Stampede North facility.

"We are excited to have been able to add sous-vide to our list of capabilities here in Canada," said Jim Carnahan, General Manager of Stampede Culinary Partners in Canada. "Sous vide is the future, and we are equipped to continue leading the charge."

Stampede believes that this expansion into Canada will allow the company to more fully live up to its recent name change of Stampede Culinary Partners by providing high-quality products directly to Canadian partners. The company is thrilled to have its Canadian location as part of the current oven expansion project across North America, and it looks forward to providing the same high level of service and commitment in each of its North American locations.

Stampede is an innovative protein solutions company and the largest producer of sous vide products in North America. Headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois, Stampede boasts nearly 530,000 sq. ft. of production and innovation facilities across Oak Lawn and Bedford Park, Illinois; Sunland Park, New Mexico; Alma, Georgia; and Cambridge, Ontario, which annually produce, store, and distribute 300 million pounds of retail and menu products including chicken, beef, turkey, pork, vegetables, prepared meals, and alternative proteins for leading restaurants, top retailers, club stores, food service distributors, airlines, convenience stores, military channels, home delivery customers, and other emerging segments. Known for being Butchers by Trade, Stampede recently celebrated the tenth anniversary of its world-class Butcher Certification Program by expanding the program through a prestigious partnership with New Mexico State University, elevating the skills of its employees across all locations. Stampede consistently achieves the highest level of awards in its safety audits and certifications, including top scores from BRCGS, which are either accepted or required by 70% of the top 10 global retailers. https://stampedeculinarypartners.com/

