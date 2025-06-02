Stalk&Barrel Whisky Named Official Partner of Golf Canada

Proudly Poured for the Fairway: A Partnership Toasting Canadian Golf

TORONTO, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Stalk&Barrel Whisky and Golf Canada are raising a glass to Canadian sport and spirits. The Ontario-based distillery has renewed its role as the Official Canadian Whisky of Golf Canada, cementing its presence at Canada's premier tournaments: the RBC Canadian Open and CPKC Women's Open.

This partnership brings together two proudly Canadian institutions as golf in Canada booms. With six million players hitting the fairways annually, rising TV viewership, and homegrown talent on the PGA and LPGA Tours, Stalk&Barrel's continued investment is a celebration of the game's momentum and the communities behind it.

"With Canadian TV audiences for the Masters on the rise and a record seven Canadians teeing up at THE PLAYERS, Canadian golf has never been stronger," said Karen Lai Drake, Senior Brand Manager, at Stalk&Barrel Whisky. "The partnership is a celebration of Canadian excellence - on the green and in the glass - and we're proud to be a part of it."

The partnership draws a natural parallel between golf and whisky - both rooted in heritage, refined in craft, and built around moments that bring people together. From post-round toasts at the clubhouse to quiet pours at home, Stalk&Barrel is becoming a staple for Canadian golf.

At both National Opens, the brand will have an on-site presence with signage, broadcast integrations, and whisky tastings. Off the course, a content-first campaign - including social coverage, storytelling, and influencer collaborations - will amplify the brand's presence and deepen its connection with golf fans online.

Stalk&Barrel's focus on craft and cultural alignment reflects a broader shift in the Canadian beverage space. With over $14 billion in annual golf-related consumer spending - on par with the domestic beer market - there is a growing appetite for alternatives at the 19th hole. Stalk&Barrel's small-batch roots and Canadian identity make it uniquely positioned to lead that charge.

About Stalk&Barrel Whisky

Stalk&Barrel is a small-batch Canadian whisky brand, proudly distilled in Ontario. Crafted with care, Stalk&Barrel brings bold character to every pour. Available at LCBO.

About Golf Canada

Golf Canada is the National Sports Federation and governing body for golf in Canada, representing 360,000 golfers and 1,522 member clubs across the country. A proud member of the Canadian Olympic Committee, Golf Canada's mission is to increase Canadian participation and excellence in golf. By investing in the growth of the sport and introducing more participants of all ages to the game, our vision is to be a world leader in golf. For more information about what Golf Canada is doing to support golf in your community, visit www.golfcanada.ca/.

