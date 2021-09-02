Stagwell (STGW) Reschedules Investor Introduction Event To November

Former United States Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers to join special in-person discussion hosted at 1 World Trade Center

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) announced today it has rescheduled its fall investor introduction event from September 20, 2021 to November 8, 2021. Credentialed press are invited to register. Visit this link to reserve a spot.

In addition to presentations from Stagwell's management team, the event will feature a special in-person discussion with former United States Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers. Summers previously served as Chief Economist of the World Bank, and under President Barack Obama was Director of the National Economic Council. Summers is currently Charles W. Eliot University Professor and President Emeritus at Harvard University.

The event will be hosted at Stagwell's global campus at 1 World Trade Center in Manhattan, N.Y., and streamed live via video webcast. Vaccinations will be required for in-person attendees. A recording of the presentation will be available after the event on Stagwell's website, www.stagwellglobal.com.

Last month, Stagwell Marketing Group LLC and MDC Partners combined to form Stagwell, a top-10 global marketing services company built to transform marketing.

About Stagwell. Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 24+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

