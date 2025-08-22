Allison Worldwide and Stagwell Bolster APAC Capabilities in Naming Margaret Key as CEO, Allison Asia and Stagwell's Executive Director, Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, Aug. 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- Allison Worldwide and Stagwell are turbocharging their Asia Pacific communications capabilities and client support with the appointment of industry veteran Margaret Key as Chief Executive Officer, Allison Asia and Stagwell's Executive Director, Asia Pacific.

Joining Oct. 1, Key brings more than two decades of strategic expertise and visionary leadership to the dual role. She will be based in Singapore, reporting to Allison Worldwide CEO Jonathan Heit.

Most recently, she served as CEO for Publicis' MSL Group, Asia Pacific, spearheading the transformation of a fragmented agency into a cohesive regional network and delivering significant business growth and expansion. Previously, Key worked at Edelman and Burson-Marsteller, Asia Pacific.

She has been recognized with multiple industry awards, including Campaign Asia's Women to Watch, Campaign Asia's APAC Regional Consultancy of the Year, and London International Awards: APAC Regional PR Network of the Year. Additionally, she is a board member at Verité, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to labor rights.

"Margaret is a proven force in our industry, and her appointment signals an exciting new chapter for our Asia Pacific clients and communications business," said Ray Day, Executive Chair at Allison Worldwide and Vice Chair at Stagwell. "She also shares our dedication to every client's success through a world-class team delivering world-class results."

As CEO of Allison Asia, Key will oversee the growth of the organization in APAC, including expansion plans and business strategy. In her role as Stagwell's Executive Director, Asia Pacific, she will steer regional market development and take engagement with clients to the next level through integration within the entire Stagwell network.

"I'm honored to take on these roles at such a pivotal time for both brands," said Key. "Allison and Stagwell each have a very positive reputation in the marketing landscape, and I look forward to working with our talented teams across Asia to deepen our cultural relevance, accelerate innovation and drive sustained growth for our clients."

About Allison Worldwide

Allison Worldwide is a global communications agency dedicated to driving growth, innovation, and positive change for clients, colleagues, and communities. With a diverse range of expertise and a forward-looking mindset, Allison delivers game-changing results that make a lasting impact. Allison is owned by Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), one of the fastest-growing and most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. Agency partners leverage Stagwell's technology, data analytics, insights, and strategic consulting solutions to drive measurable results and optimize return on marketing investment for more than 1,700 clients worldwide. Learn more at www.allisonworldwide.com.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

