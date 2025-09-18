Canadians Echo the Trend: News Advertising Study Reveals Brands Can and Should Advertise in Trusted News Environments

Stagwell (STGW) releases third regional wave of its News Advertising study fielded among nearly 10,000 Canadian adults

Stagwell partners with The Globe and Mail to unveil the research at event bringing together Canadian journalists and industry leaders for discussions around the importance of investing in news advertising

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today released new research in partnership with The Globe and Mail, highlighting a major opportunity for brands to connect with a valuable yet often overlooked audience: Canadian news junkies.

Key Findings Include:

Stagwell partners with The Globe and Mail to unveil the research at event bringing together Canadian journalists and industry leaders for discussions around the importance of investing in news advertising.

22% of Canadians are 'news junkies,' checking the news an average of five times per day and reading an average of 8.8 news articles per day.

An even larger share, 71%, are news readers, reading an average of 6.5 news articles/stories per day.

Canadians are just as likely to follow news as they are sports (22% vs. 21%, respectively).

Canadians are more likely to follow news (22%) than they are entertainment (14%).

No brand safety issues were detected among key demographic groups for advertisers, including Gen Z, moms, high earners and university-educated adults.

Among Gen Z, the average purchase intent for brands whose ads were placed next to news articles on domestic political content was 61%, compared to 59% for sports and 61% for crime—differences that are statistically insignificant.

Among high earners, the average purchase intent for brands whose ads were placed next to news articles on global politics was 65%, compared to 69% for business, and 64% for entertainment—differences that are also statistically insignificant.

This latest study, conducted by Stagwell's research consultancy HarrisX, builds on Stagwell's Future of News initiative, prior U.S. and U.K News Advertising studies, and research into how CEOs and board directors view news media as a powerful advertising tool.

"As we expand our brand safety research to Canada, the message remains clear: advertisers shouldn't avoid news—they should embrace it. Trusted news delivers engaged audiences and stronger returns worldwide," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell.

"We're proud to partner with Stagwell to bring the Future of News initiative to Canada. This research underscores the essential role of news media in upholding a healthy democracy, while also offering brands a trusted environment to build meaningful engagement with Canadians," shared Andrew Saunders, President and CEO, The Globe and Mail.

Stagwell and The Globe and Mail will explore these findings and more at the Future of News Canada Summit today.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Methodology

The Future of News Canada Study was conducted among 9,675 adults across Canada from August 22 to August 29, 2025. HarrisX, a Stagwell company and a leading global research consultancy, conducted the quantitative survey-based online interviews. The sampling margin of error is +/-1.0% for the total study sample, +/-2.5% for each news article tested, and +/-4.9% for each variation of study stimulus. The survey data was weighted to a nationally representative sample of Canadian adults across key demographics, including age, gender, region, race/ethnicity, education, and income, to align with Canadian census. HarrisX obtained the survey sample from multiple industry-leading online sample panels. Throughout the data collection process, HarrisX used in-house technology tools to ensure data quality including authenticating survey respondents and preventing multiple survey submissions.

Media Contact

Madison Wick

[email protected]

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.