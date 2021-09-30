Stagwell (STGW) Deepens Reach into Latin America with Expanded Partnership Between Allison + Partners and Grupo Garnier

Grupo Garnier, a Stagwell global affiliate, will rebrand office in 8 local markets, enhancing its service offerings to drive significant growth throughout the region

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /CNW/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) announced today a significant expansion of its creative, content, media, and marketing communications capabilities throughout Latin America following a new partnership between Stagwell agency Allison+Partners and Grupo Garnier.

Through the partnership, Grupo Garnier will rebrand offices in eight markets as Allison+Partners, including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama, Honduras, Ecuador, Peru, and Mexico. Additionally, the agencies will field a joint team in Miami, led by Allison+Partners general Manager David Baum and Business Development Director Tomas Saiz to counsel North American brands entering Latin America. Together, the agencies bring augmented capabilities across public relations, digital marketing, and content marketing in the region.

"As early as my days as a political strategist, I've long known Latin America to be the doorway for businesses eyeing global expansion," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, Stagwell. "With more than 600M people across South America, representing 8% of the population, this collaboration creates an advantage for brands looking to engage the growing market."

"Joining forces with Grupo Garnier puts us in a position to rapidly scale our offerings in Latin America, a growing global market with a significant need for communications and marketing services and a major opportunity for digital growth," added Allison+Partners Global Chief Operating Officer, Jonathan Heit. "This expansion delivers eight key hubs through which we can reach all of Latin America and a growing presence in Miami which serves as a gateway for global brands expanding in South America."

The announcement is the latest in a series of recent expansions for both Stagwell and Allison+Partners. In addition to Grupo Garnier, Stagwell added Anchor Worldwide and The Lab to its Global Affiliate network this year, connecting the three content and media networks to Stagwell's global platform of culture-moving creativity and technology. Allison+Partners has been steadily expanding as well: it entered a strategic partnership with Orient Planet Group to grow its reach in the Middle East and opened its Miami office in June 2021.

Grupo Garnier's capabilities span brand development, digital marketing, public relations, data-analytics, CRM automation, e-commerce, performance marketing and technology. The partnership pairs Grupo Garnier's team of 150 PR specialists across Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama, Honduras, Ecuador, Peru and Mexico with Allison+Partners' network operating in 33 markets globally.

"Latin America's economy is expected to rebound quickly in the coming years, with two main drivers for growth. First, the opportunity to nearshore services with highly qualified offerings at a lower cost than other more developed regions. Second, the local market is becoming increasingly digitalized. Combining our marketing and technology expertise with Allison+Partners' complementary services marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our company and our clients," said Grupo Garnier CEO Arnaldo Garnier. "Together with Allison+Partners and Stagwell, we'll bolster our world-class client service with new technologies and capabilities and grow our footprint in the United States."

Allison+Partners and Grupo Garnier join a growing roster of Stagwell peers in the region, including creative, localization, and content agencies Locaria, Ink, and CPB Brazil in Brazil and digital design agency Code and Theory in Argentina.

Stagwell's global affiliate program – launched earlier this year -- enables agile scale across high-growth global regions, connecting the holding company's network of leading creative, media, research, data, and engineering capabilities to regional peers who bring an organic understanding of their respective markets and specialist expertise. To date, Stagwell has added 34 affiliates to its roster, representing more than 90 cities across 49 countries, and is on track to expand to 50 affiliates by the end of 2021.

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 24+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients.

For more information, visit www.stagwellglobal.com.

About Allison+Partners

Allison+Partners is a global marketing and communications agency driven by a collaborative approach to innovation and creativity. The firm was named by PRovoke Media as one of its Global Agencies of the Decade, 2020 North American Agencies of the Year and Best Agencies to Work For. The agency was also named by PRWeek as a Best Places to Work for the fourth consecutive year and recognized as one of UK's Fastest Growing Agencies in 2020. Allison+Partners operates in 32 markets worldwide and is organized around four practices: Consumer Brands, Corporate + Public Affairs, Healthcare and Technology. The agency's Marketing Innovation Team, which combines brand strategy, integrated marketing, creative, research and measurement expertise into one offering, works across these practices to deliver integrated storytelling for clients. Allison+Partners is owned by Stagwell, one of the fastest-growing and most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. Agency partners leverage Stagwell's technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions to drive measurable results and optimize return on marketing investment for more than 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.allisonpr.com.

About Grupo Garnier

Founded in 1921 Grupo Garnier is one of the leading marketing groups in Latin America. The purpose was established by the founder, Alberto H Garnier who said, "this is the industry to promote industries". Grupo Garnier is a diversified portfolio of companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines such as brand development, digital marketing, public relations, data-analytics, CRM automation, e-commerce, performance marketing and technology, with presence in the Caribbean, North, Central and South America. Today the Group is proud to boast some of the best companies as partners in its client roster. Grupo Garnier believes that to be the promoter of any and all industries it is vital to foster creativity, the best talent, equality and diversity within our own marketing industry.



