Stagwell (STGW) Celebrates Agency Accolades at the 2021 Jay Chiat Awards

Annual awards ceremony hosted by the 4A's, the industry's leading trade association, recognizes excellence in marketing strategy

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- (NASDAQ:STGW): Stagwell today announced three of its agencies, Anomaly, Colle McVoy, and 10 Thousand Design, received recognition at the 2021 Jay Chiat Awards, an annual celebration of the best strategic thinking in marketing, media and advertising around the world. The awarded campaigns include work for MELĒ Skincare, Obie, and Houston White, and illustrate the transformative value for clients and consumers when marketing strategy blends purposeful creative with keen consumer insights.

"Our network knows that a smart strategic insight can be the differentiator between bottom-of-the-barrel creative work and the kind of transformative marketing that moves culture -- and the consumer," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, Stagwell. "I am proud that every one of this year's winners takes that spirit of innovation and brings it to bear against real-world issues."

Anomaly received three awards at this year's ceremony, including:

Gold Award for National Strategy and a Bronze Award for Product/Service Creation Strategy for its campaign "A Scientific Breakthrough: The Science of Melanin-rich Skin," created in partnership with MELĒ Skincare, a Unilever brand. Recognizing that while skincare marketing has evolved to include diverse figures, the products themselves have not, the team partnered with Unilever to create MELE, a new skincare brand designed to fill the void of products designed for darker shades of skin. Within 6 months of launch, 5 of 7 MELĒ Skincare products received competitive awards from major publications, and all available products received above 4.6 stars and over 1000 positive customer reviews.

Additionally, Minneapolis-based creative agency Colle McVoy and design firm 10 Thousand Design shared an honorable mention in the Product/Service Creation Strategy category for their work with Houston White, which unifies the entrepreneur's community hub, retail space, and apparel and accessories businesses under one brand, "Houston White Men's Room." The agencies' expertise and insights helped bolster the brand and design work, delivering a final identity that positions HWMR for national growth.

The Jay Chiat awards are hosted annually by the 4A's, the advertising industry's foremost trade association. Anomaly and Colle McVoy have both won the award in previous years.

Last month, MDC Partners Inc. and Stagwell Marketing Group LLC combined to form Stagwell, the challenger holding company built to transform marketing.

