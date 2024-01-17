STAGE IV MELANOMA PATIENT RUNNING ACROSS LAKE WINNIPEG TO RAISE FUNDS FOR SKIN CANCER PATIENTS

From March 1-3, 2024, Save Your Skin Foundation will host the 5th annual A Viking's Challenge, a hybrid event where participants can pledge kilometers and run across Lake Winnipeg or participate virtually to raise money for skin cancer patients across Canada.

PENTICTON, BC, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - In the very first 'A Viking's Challenge' event in 2020, Chris Isfeld and his childhood friend Shawn Bjornsson completed a massive challenge. Three years after being diagnosed with late stage melanoma and becoming partially paralyzed from the waist down, Chris and Shawn raced each other 30km across frozen Lake Winnipeg and raised almost $20,000 for melanoma patients.

From March 1-3, 2024, Save Your Skin Foundation will host the 5th annual A Viking's Challenge. Post this A Viking's Challenge was founded by Stage 4 melanoma patient Chris Isfeld and friend Shawn Bjornsson to raise money for fellow patients. (CNW Group/Save Your Skin Foundation) Those who would like to participate can do so either in person in Gimli, Manitoba on March 2nd or anywhere in Canada from March 1-3. (CNW Group/Save Your Skin Foundation)

Since 2021, Chris and Shawn have invited others to participate in-person or virtually in what is now called "A Viking's Challenge". In 2022, Chris confronted yet another hurdle. A sizable mass was discovered on his right adrenal gland, necessitating a pause in his training as he focused on his treatment journey. Undeniably resilient, Chris made a triumphant return to the lake in 2023, standing alongside his friend Shawn despite ongoing treatments and their accompanying side effects. Chris demonstrated remarkable fearlessness and determination, inspiring us all with his physical and mental fortitude.

"I want everyone to know that my spirits are high and I'm far from throwing in the towel. I'll be participating in a 5th edition of A Viking's Challenge - The Battle of the Bay this March 2nd on Lake Winnipeg and challenge everyone else to lace up and get active to support Save Your Skin Foundation. I plan on being in Gimli for the weekend, but you can participate anywhere and in any way. I started training a few weeks ago and am feeling good. I promise to give it my all!".

By joining A Viking's Challenge 2024 and pledging to run or walk, participants will make a powerful statement of support for Chris and fellow melanoma patients across Canada. Since its inception, the event has raised $50,000 to help assist patients reach the life-treatment they need. Save Your Skin Foundation once again aims to raise $10,000 for the 5th annual A Viking's Challenge, all of which will go directly to skin cancer patients across Canada in the form of treatment costs, accommodations, transportation and more.

How it works

To participate, runners must pledge to run a certain number of kilometres. There is a running tally to see how many times participants can "cross" Lake Winnipeg as a group. Runners can pledge a minimum of 10k or as many as they would like! For those who wish to show their support, but don't wish to participate in the run, donations are welcome.

About Chris Isfeld

Chris's story with cancer began in 2017 when he was diagnosed with advanced melanoma. He was given lifesaving immunotherapy treatment just in time. The treatment was challenging but it proved to be effective. The cancer stopped growing and the side effects became more manageable over the next few months. However, in 2022 he experienced a recurrence and did not have the same success with immunotherapy this time. He has since traveled to medical centres in Toronto and Chicago to explore new treatment options and is currently waiting for alternative treatments or clinical trials to become available.

About Save Your Skin Foundation (SYSF)

Save Your Skin Foundation (SYSF) is a national patient-led not-for-profit group dedicated to leading the fight against non-melanoma skin cancers, melanoma and ocular melanoma through nationwide education, advocacy, and awareness initiatives. Save Your Skin Foundation is committed to playing an active role in reducing the incidence of skin cancer in Canada, and ensuring equal, timely, and affordable access to treatment and compassionate support for all Canadians living with skin cancers.

For more information about the event and to register, visit A Viking's Challenge 2024

SOURCE Save Your Skin Foundation

For further information: Katie Dennis, [email protected].