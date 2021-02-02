Staffy Welcomes Healthcare Executive, Sharon Lee Smith as COO

Canada's leading on-demand staffing platform adds to leadership team to support rapid growth following strategic pivot from hospitality to healthcare

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Staffy , Canada's leading on-demand staffing platform serving the healthcare, hospitality and general service industries, today announced Sharon Lee Smith has joined Staffy as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Smith will oversee the day-to-day progress of the company's operations team, lead the business' development efforts, communications and engagement, and help to fuel Staffy's continued growth within the healthcare sector.

As a leader in the Canadian healthcare space, Smith brings a track record of success, experience and industry knowledge to this role. Prior to joining Staffy, Smith served as the Chief Executive Officer of Mississauga Halton Local Health Integration Network, where she supported health system integration and worked closely with hospitals and other community health providers across the region.

Smith has also held executive positions in the public sector, serving as Associate Deputy Minister, Policy and Transformation at the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long Term Care where she led the development of Ontario's Mental Health and Addiction strategy, as well as the province's Dementia strategy. Smith also has experience in Western Canada, where she served as Assistant Deputy Minister for the Government of Saskatchewan's Ministry of Health; and Assistant Deputy Minister, Western Economic and Diversification Canada. She has also held leadership positions at the federal and provincial level in the area of Indiginous health and recently supported Lakeridge Health in a senior executive role.

"This is a crucial time for the healthcare industry. To succeed, the system needs instant access to excellent workers who can continue to support Canadians during the pandemic and beyond," said Sharon Lee Smith, Chief Operations Officer of Staffy. "Staffy's tech-based solution connects skilled workers with dynamic opportunities in the healthcare, hospitality and general labour sectors, offering an efficient and flexible solution for both workers and companies. I am thrilled to join an organization that is helping Canadian workers and companies during this time."

Staffy launched in 2016 as an online marketplace connecting hospitality businesses with skilled workers such as dishwashers, line cooks and servers who were able to fill last minute shifts. However, as Covid-19 set in, Staffy swiftly shifted focus to healthcare, quickly securing partnerships with leading healthcare organizations across Canada.

"Sharon Lee's expertise in the healthcare sector will accelerate our foothold within this space, ultimately helping us provide critical relief to Canada's frontline workers," explained Peter Faist, founder of Staffy. "Our company's mission has always been to bridge the gap between companies needing skilled workers, and trained employees looking for extra, fair income. Right now, there isn't an industry that's experiencing this challenge more than the healthcare sector. They need extra help and we have the tools to help organizations fill those roles."

To-date Staffy has partnered with over 500 companies and has helped more than 50,000 Canadians secure flexible roles using the Staffy platform. To learn more about Staffy's partnerships, or to apply as a business or skilled worker, please visit staffy.com.

About Staffy

Staffy is a modern solution to staffing challenges. Launched in 2016, Staffy facilitates quick and efficient connections with skilled contractors, to address immediate, short-term or long-term staffing needs in the healthcare, hospitality and general contracting space. The company which is based in Toronto, provides the opportunity to instantly pick up shifts tailored to their skills, experience, and schedule.

