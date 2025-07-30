Staffy Health Becomes First in Canada to Launch Biometric Check-In and One-Device Policy for Healthcare Staffing

TORONTO, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Staffy Health, a leading on-demand healthcare staffing platform (www.Staffy com), today announced the launch of biometric shift authentication and a one-device-per-worker policy, becoming the first healthcare staffing platform in Canada to implement both technologies.

Biometric shift authentication uses secure facial or fingerprint recognition to verify a contractor's identity at check-in and check-out, creating a tamper-proof record of shift attendance. This ensures that every shift is accurately recorded and securely linked to the right professional. At the same time, the new one-device-per-worker policy limits shift check-ins to a single registered mobile device, preventing device sharing or account misuse.

The biometric rollout is occurring in phases:

Phase 1 (Completed): All new contractors register with biometric data upon onboarding.

(Completed): All new contractors register with biometric data upon onboarding. Phase 2 (Underway): Existing contractors are updating their profiles and registering biometric credentials.

(Underway): Existing contractors are updating their profiles and registering biometric credentials. Phase 3 ( September 2025 ): All shifts will require biometric check-in and check-out for completion.

The One Device = One Check-In policy, now live across Canada, binds each shift to a single mobile device registered to the contractor's account. This additional layer of verification increases the reliability of clock-in data and simplifies compliance audits.

These combined updates support:

Greater shift-level accuracy and cleaner invoicing

Reduced identity fraud and unauthorized clock-ins

Transparent audit trails aligned with regulatory and internal standards

Real-time confirmation of on-site staff

Together, these measures set a new benchmark for shift integrity and real-time visibility, giving healthcare facilities more control, cleaner records, and greater peace of mind.

Staffy also announced the release of its new worker reliability rating, a feature that gives client partners additional transparency when booking shifts. Each contractor now has a live score based on their attendance, timeliness, and performance across previous shifts. The goal is simple: to help organizations make informed staffing decisions with greater confidence.

"No one asked us to implement these changes — we're doing it because it's the right thing to do," said Peter Faist, CEO of Staffy Health. "We're building tools that empower our partners to operate with clarity, security, and trust every step of the way."

Unlike traditional agencies, Staffy uses technology to provide on-demand access to qualified healthcare professionals while giving administrators real-time visibility, digital records, and customizable controls. These updates reflect the company's continued investment in providing a transparent, modern alternative to conventional staffing solutions.

**About Staffy Health**

Staffy Health is a Canadian-owned digital staffing platform transforming how healthcare organizations access qualified professionals. The company connects hospitals, long-term care homes, and homecare providers to vetted nurses, personal support workers, and allied health professionals through a secure, on-demand marketplace.

For more information, visit https://www.staffy.com.

