STAFFING LEADER INSIGHT GLOBAL OPENS NEW OFFICE IN WATERLOO, ONTARIO TO PROVIDE GREATER RESOURCES TO JOB SEEKERS AND GROWING TECHNOLOGY SCENE

WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 4, 2023 /CNW/ -- Insight Global, a leader in the staffing services industry, today announced the opening of an office in Waterloo, Ontario, to better meet the needs of local companies and job seekers as the region continues to flourish.

Insight Global Waterloo, which specializes in supporting technology, logistics, engineering, digital media, advanced manufacturing, aerospace, automotive and insurance industries, will provide staff augmentation, direct placement, executive/retained search, managed services, recruitment process outsourcing, culture consulting and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) services to area businesses. This new office expands Insight Global's footprint across Canada to five cities, representing cities in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario.

"Our team is thrilled to have a home base in the Waterloo area after years of working with local businesses from our Toronto location. Waterloo has built an exceptional reputation for itself as a major hub for technology and innovation, making it a sought-after location for both businesses and residents," said Bridget Gore, sales manager and office lead at Insight Global Waterloo. "We're grateful to be part of this community and look forward to supporting its top-notch talent and businesses."

Insight Global Waterloo is located at 345 King Street West, Kitchener, Ontario.

For more information about Insight Global Waterloo, please contact the office at (856) 409-0316 and Bridget Gore at [email protected]. Learn more about Insight Global at www.insightglobal.com.

About Insight Global

Insight Global is a staffing and services company dedicated to empowering people. We relentlessly pursue opportunities for others, because when we all work together, anything is possible. We specialize in sourcing information technology, accounting, finance, and engineering professionals, and delivering service-based solutions to Fortune 1000 clients. Our team spans across more than 67 offices throughout the world and has pledged to place more than 80,000 people in jobs in 2022. Insight Global's services extend far beyond just filling roles. In addition to staffing services, we provide culture consulting, diversity, equity and inclusion guidance, specialized health care staffing and resources, and an array of managed services designed to meet company's needs. To learn more about Insight Global, visit insightglobal.com.

