STACKT Launches STACKTˣ: A New Venture to Support Over 11,000 Small Businesses Across Canada

STACKTˣ marks the launch of STACKT's business expansion across Canada, including three new retail pop-up locations in Ottawa, Calgary and Vancouver.

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - STACKT, the brand behind Toronto's award-winning retail and community space STACKT market, has announced the launch of the STACKTˣ: a digital and physical community platform designed to accelerate Canadian small businesses. The program is set to launch this October online and in-person within STACKT's Toronto flagship location at 28 Bathurst Street, with a physical expansion across Canada in Spring of 2024.

STACKT market in Toronto (CNW Group/stackt)

Since opening in Toronto in 2019, STACKT market has welcomed and supported over 2,000 businesses through its innovative and award-winning retail model. With flexible, short-term shop leases and a mandate to uplift local business, STACKT has received international recognition from Forbes, Fast Company, Creative Retail Awards and more. Using this expertise, STACKTˣ will be a one-stop destination for small business owners in Canada to gain the resources, tools, learning, and connections they need for their ventures to thrive.

"We're proud to be part of the growth stories of so many small businesses at STACKT, and this is just the beginning," says STACKT founder Matt Rubinoff. "In Canada, around 33% of small businesses succeed and we are here to change that with STACKTˣ."

STACKTˣ will provide small businesses with access to learning and mentorship, community-driven partnerships, and brick and mortar retail pop-up opportunities. Starting in October 2023, the STACKT Xcellerator Program will deliver over fifty retail storefront grants to small businesses across Canada, providing free storefront leases to allow entrepreneurs to test new business models, and showcase the importance of physical retail for business growth and success. Members of STACKTˣ will also gain access to in-person and online resources such as community chat forums, consultation and mentorship sessions, promotions from partnered businesses, and access to community events as a way to connect with other small businesses to help enhance their business journey.

The first grant offering of STACKTˣ will be a series of 'Storefront Grants' supported by Xero, providing a free month-long lease to six different businesses within Toronto's STACKT market. As a member of the STACKTˣ community, small business owners will also have access to connect with foundational partners like Xero to help their businesses grow.

"Small businesses are the heartbeat of the Canadian economy and we're proud to partner with STACKT as we collectively focus on initiatives that will see owners and operators thrive," says Faye Pang, Canada Country Manager, Xero. "STACKTˣ will not only provide small businesses with access to financial contributions such as grants, but also offer a base of support resources and community."

Small business owners who sign up to become a member of STACKTˣ can now apply for the monthly ' Storefront Grants ' in Toronto. Members of STACKTˣ can participate in paid surveys, which feedback will be used to customize and refine the program offerings based on shared feedback. STACKTˣ members will receive exclusive invites to networking events held at STACKT's Toronto flagship such as the inaugural launch event, STACKTˣ Social Conference scheduled for November 22, 2023.

ABOUT STACKT

STACKT is on a mission to innovate a new experience where customers, businesses, art and hospitality thrive as one. STACKT is built on the idea that commerce is culture, and culture is community made. The community is made up of innovators, creators, collaborators, and consumers alike. STACKT's award-winning Toronto flagship, STACKT market, animates 100,000 square feet with art, retail, events and public space. The dynamic space shifts alongside the brands and experiences within it. More than a market, STACKT is a SPACE FOR US.

stacktx.com

SOURCE stackt

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: STACKT Press Team, [email protected]