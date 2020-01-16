stackt celebrates recent design award and launches the Design Collection @ stackt

Culture and community hub recognized for its use of public space by Designlines Magazine

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Toronto's modern lifestyle market + cultural community hub, stackt market, has been recognized as the development that led to LGA's recent award for "Public Space of the Year" awarded by Designlines Magazine.

stackt market emerged as 120 shipping containers to create a new public destination, utilizing an underserved area within Toronto. The site was designed to create an approachable backdrop for retail, art and cultural programming to define the space and create the vibrancy that has become stackt. The ecosystem inspires an incubator platform for brands to test out new ideas and delivers an unparalleled experience for visitors to discover. LGA Architectural Partners, EllisDon, Stacklab and ASTOUND Group came together within its disciplines to make stackt a unique public space with immersive experiences.

To further build stackt as a community hub for programming, arts and design, the Design Collection @ stackt will launch in participation with DesignTO on Friday, January 17.

The Design Collection @ stackt will host 10 days of designer residencies, creative showcases and entertainment. Featured designers and curators include MUKË, Concord Custom Lighting, TheTheThe, Radical Norms, LAMAS, Studio AC and COFO Design x Ghost Atelier. A special edition speaker series, PechaKucha will feature visiting designers to speak to their design process on Wednesday, January 22.

The event recognizes the importance of design in building the city for the people who live, work and play within it. The Design Collection @ stackt provides the community with access to unique designers through special programs and networking opportunities.

The Design Collection @ stackt is ongoing from Friday, January 17 to Sunday January 26. Public opening and industry meet-up will take place on Saturday, January 18 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. featuring a self-guided tour, designer meet-and-greet, networking reception and a live DJ.

