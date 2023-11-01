STACKT announces the return of Holiday Hills for 2023

The festival includes big enhancements with new custom outdoor curling lanes, a 120 foot light tunnel, an elevated champagne bar, a speakeasy experience and much more.

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - STACKT, an award-winning brand, is proud to announce the return of Toronto's winter festival, Holiday Hills. This year, Holiday Hills is bringing back its iconic experiences to STACKT market, along with some brand new festive installations. From November 17 to December 31, Holiday Hills will take over a full city block in downtown Toronto with immersive installations and activities, elevated food and drink zones, rotating small business holiday pop-ups and vendor markets, and a plethora of community-led events such as live music concerts, special family-centric programming, and sip and shop experiences.

Holiday Hills at STACKT, 2023 (CNW Group/stackt)

The 100,000 square foot market will transform into a unique, engaging holiday destination. Guests will experience a new holiday environment, with each zone of the space providing an immersive experience. The Disco Mistletoe will soar above the marketplace, offering a sparkling photo-op and moment of connection. An immersive Tunnel of Lights will span 120 feet, guiding guests through the site under a bed of twinkling lights. In addition, guests will have the opportunity to make a wish on the new-and-improved Wish Wall, which will be over 40 feet in length. Plus, an eye-catching 20 foot Holiday Tree will be a focal point of the festival, embedded within the marketplace and surrounded by resident storefronts.

"We are elevating Holiday Hills to new heights this year," says STACKT's Vice President of strategy and development Jessica Lynch. "We will be introducing some unforgettable experiences with some new show-stopping installations while bringing back the fan favourites".

In addition to these new immersive installations and photo moments, Holiday Hills will be ramping up some beloved experiences from years past. The west side of the property will be transformed into a winter wonderland named The Valley, an activity hub with festive food and beverage zones, warming huts, and outdoor activities. First, guests will be able to play on one of four custom curling lanes. For those looking for a laid-back, cozy environment, The Valley will be equipped with wood-burning bonfires and cozy warming huts, specialty winter cocktails — including mulled wine, and the anticipated and intimate Speakeasy Whiskey Bar. Plus, indulge in award-winning tacos from Kong's Hot Tacos, and delicious winter baos from Bao Bird.

Spanning across the north side, the Community Lane will host the glimmering Fizz & Fire Patio, a 5,000 square foot winter hangout outfitted with a Champagne Bar, cozy huts with bonfires, and gourmet s'mores offerings. The Fizz & Fire Patio can be booked in advance, and will be the ideal holiday date night, gathering spot for friends, or Family Funday tour stop, full of twinkling lights and decadent toasty snacks.

"Our community is integral to everything we do," says Jessica Lynch. "We want guests to experience a memorable holiday season at STACKT while supporting and celebrating the city's best businesses, chefs, musicians and creators".

Those on the hunt for the perfect gift can visit STACKT's marketplace for all of their shopping needs this season. With a rotation of over thirty retail pop-ups throughout November and December — many of them small, local businesses — Holiday Hills resident storefronts will be the perfect place to find those speciality and one-of-a-kind gifts while supporting local. Guests will also be able to experience dazzling holiday activations and experiences from other notable brands like Jack Daniel's, Home Depot, Best Buy, Taittinger and MilkUp, sprinkled throughout the entire festival.

Holiday Hills will also host a calendar full of weekly events, including free live music Fridays in the Brewery, weekend small business vendor markets, Family Fundays with activities for families and visits from Santa, and community-led events like trivia, movie nights, festive workshops and more.

ABOUT STACKT

STACKT is on a mission to innovate a new experience where customers, businesses, art and hospitality thrive as one. STACKT is built on the idea that commerce is culture, and culture is community made. The community is made up of innovators, creators, collaborators, and consumers alike. STACKT's award-winning Toronto flagship, STACKT market, animates 100,000 square feet with art, retail, events and public space. The dynamic space shifts alongside the brands and experiences within it. More than a market, STACKT is a SPACE FOR US.

