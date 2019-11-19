stackt announces the GTA debut of Crokicurl, Canada's newest winter sport

The "most Canadian game ever" premieres Friday November 22 at Holiday Hills Festival

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - stackt market, Toronto's newest culture and community destination, recently announced Holiday Hills, an immersive festival that highlights the winter lifestyle and celebrates the holidays through on-site discoveries, interactive programming and unique activities.

"When we started to design our winter programming, we searched coast-to-coast for the most unique activation that would welcome community engagement from all-ages and all skillsets. We discovered a new game called Crokicurl and saw a great opportunity to bring a unique experience to Toronto," said Jessica Lynch, Head of Marketing & Partnerships at stackt.

Crokicurl is a new outdoor game combining the sport of curling with crokinole, a much-loved Canadian board game. It was invented and designed by Canadian architecture firm, Public City . Since its 2017 introduction in Winnipeg, Crokicurl has gained widespread popularity and has been replicated in cities and towns across Canada. It has been featured on CBC Radio's "As It Happens", CTV's "Amazing Race Canada" and CBC's "Rick Mercer Report".

Rink builder Todd Elsley of Elsley Events engaged technician Eldie Benson of the Canadian Brier to test and develop the custom components, such as rocks and posts, graphics by Jet Ice, a purpose-built zamboni and a unique scraper blade by Canada Curling Stone to complete this one-of-a-kind experience for stackt Market.



Liz Wreford of Public City Architecture says, "we are thrilled that stackt is introducing Crokicurl to Toronto and we can't wait to experience its first ever refrigerated surface. This is a huge step for winter urbanism. See you on the ice, Toronto!"

Dates: Friday November 22 2019 to Mid-March 2020 Location: stackt market, 28 Bathurst Street, Toronto, ON Rates: $40 / 50 minutes (up to 24 players) - tickets available via stacktmarket.com

Holiday Hills Rink Hours:

Monday: Closed Tuesday: 12:00PM - 4:00PM / Leagues Only: 4:00PM-11:00PM Wednesday: 12:00PM - 11:00PM *Community Days, FREE admission - reserve your spot Thursday: 12:00PM - 11:00PM Friday: 12:00PM - 11:00PM Saturday: 12:00PM - 11:00PM Sunday: 12:00PM - 9:00PM

About stackt

stackt has taken unused land and transformed it into an experience of curated discovery. Designed entirely out of shipping containers, at stackt you'll engage in new experiences, find new products and form new perceptions. It's an ever-changing and evolving cultural marketplace that will feed your curiosity and expand your thinking.

For more information visit https://stacktmarket.com/

